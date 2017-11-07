A calendar of music and events

Wednesday

Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Shannon Runyon at The Spur, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Honky Blue Tonky at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.

Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.

Live music at The Spur, 7 p.m.

Friday

Cory Mon and DJ Marty Paws at The Cabin, 10 p.m.

DJ Jpan at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Hectic Hobo at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.

Live music at The Spur, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Big Red Judy Band at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.

Kyle Flesch at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Live music at The Spur, 10 p.m.

Robyn Cage and Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 10 p.m.

Hildegard Competition Seeks Compositions

Brooklyn's National Sawdust has launched the annual Hildegard Competition for emerging women composers. Composers of winning works will receive a monetary prize, a performance and recording with the Refugee Orchestra Project, and coaching and mentorship. Application deadline Nov. 30. For information, visit https://nationalsawdust.org/hildegard.

Newcomers Club of Greater Park City Coffee

The Newcomers Club of Greater Park City will hold its monthly coffee from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Park City Community Church, 4501 N. S.R. 224. This month the club will welcome Stefanie Shuflin and Lois Macri from Guide Dogs For The Blind. Shuflin has been leading Summit County Guide Dogs for the past 12 years, and she and Macri will talk about how, since 1942, the organization has created partnerships between guide dogs vision impaired individuals throughout the US and Canada and how individuals can get involved in this cause. A light brunch will be served; this event is free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.parkcitynewcomers.org.

'Abandon Ship' lecture at the Park City Museum

On Nov. 17, 1941, a B-18 bomber crashed into Iron Mountain. Researchers Steve Leatham and David Nicholas will discuss the crash from 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Park City Museum, 528 Main St. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.parkcityhistory.org.

The 12th Annual Filmmakers Showcase

The 12th annual Filmmakers Showcase will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave. The event, which will feature nearly 20 short films by Utah filmmakers, is free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.parkcityfilm.org or facebook.com/events/1934990160101723.

Wasatch Back Network of the Utah Sierra Club Social

The Wasatch Back Network of the Utah Sierra Club will host a social from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, at Flanagan's on Main, 438 Main St. County Council member Glenn Wright will speak about the County's renewable energy resolution and other environmental initiatives. The event is open to the public. For information, visit utah.sierraclub.org.

Adopt-a-Native Elder Rug Show and Sale

Adopt-a-Native Elder's 28th annual Navajo Rug Show and Sale will be held Nov. 10-12, at Deer Valley's Snow Park Lodge. Friday's events, including a gala, live and silent auctions, will run from 6-10 p.m., Saturday, which will include a Navajo children's princess pageant, Native American Grandma and Grandpa Idol competitions, will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday's schedule, including a veterans ceremony and closing pow wow, will also run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for children under the age of 12. Saturday and Sunday admission is $5, or a canned food donation. For information visit http://www.anelder.org.

