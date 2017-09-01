Annual Statewide Art Competition Deadline

Online registration for the Utah Division of Arts and Museum's Statewide Annual Competition will be open from Sept. 22 to Oct. 23.

The Statewide Annual theme rotates between crafts; photography, video and digital works; painting and sculpture; and mixed media and works on paper.

Pieces are chosen for display by two out-of-state artists or arts professionals who will travel to the Rio Gallery to jury the exhibition.

A $1,000 best in show award is given to one artist, as well as six $600 jurors' awards. Jurors also select two honorable mentions. The exhibit will run from Nov. 17, to Jan. 12, at the Rio Gallery in Salt Lake City.

For information, visit https://heritage.utah.gov/arts-and-museums/statewide-annual-competition.