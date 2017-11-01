Art Elevated raises bar on holiday gifts

The Park City Summit County Arts Council and the Park City Professional Artists Association wants to get the public high on art with its upcoming Art Elevated exhibit and holiday gift show this weekend.

The event, which will run Nov. 3-5 at the Swaner EcoCenter in Kimball Junction, will feature works from 20 local artists including painters, photographers, jewelers, authors, textile and fabric artists and ceramicists.

The exhibit will also include extra activities with the Fox School of Wine and Tandem Chocolates and live music by Teresa Eggersten-Cooke, the Park City Treble Makers and the Flash Mob Orchestra.

Visual artist and author Corinne Humphrey, known for her award-winning "Travel with Rudy" children's books that feature her dog Rudy, has been part of the Art Elevated showcase since it started at the Visitor Information Center at Kimball Junction.

“There is definitely a skill level in how to use a silversmithing torch. I’ve melted many things before I was able to create something I liked...”Meghan Dutt,silversmith

"We outgrew the venue and are happy that the Swaner EcoCenter is giving us the opportunity to do it there," Humphrey said. "Swaner has some great space."

The artist is also grateful to be part of this year's event, because it has grown over the years.

"This year the show is juried, so I'm really happy to be a part of it," she said.

Humphrey will showcase and sell paintings, prints, journals and her new greeting cards.

"I want my art to inspire joy, especially with everything going on in the world," she said.

Humphrey said color is an important part of that joy.

"Because I started writing children's books, I used the primary colors, but I don't think it was a conscious decision," she said. "I just used colors that made me happy — yellow, red and things like that. I didn't want dark and heavy colors….I had taken a class in college about non-verbal communication and shapes and colors have an effect on your emotions," she said.

In addition to her colorful portraits of Rudy, who recently passed away, Humphrey will also showcase paintings and prints of her new pup, Adobe.

"He's a blue heeler/border collie mix and is really smart," Humphrey said of Rudy. "He was in the Canines for a Cause program, and he has inspired some fun paintings."

Although Humphrey has taken advantage of opportunities to showcase her works in larger solo exhibits at the Union Station Gallery and the Main Library in Salt Lake City, she is excited for the Art Elevated exhibit.

"I feel like Park City Artists Association is a strong group and very supportive of each other," she said. "Our new president Nan Gray has been doing amazing job with getting people to participate in professional-development sessions that teach us artists a little more of the business side of our passions."

Humphrey said she thinks Art Elevated will appeal to everyone.

"The great ting about this show is that it runs the gamut from small gifts to larger pieces you may want to buy for yourself," she said.

While Humphrey has shown her work at past Art Elevated exhibits, jeweler Meghan Dutt, owner of Earthly Aesthetics, will make her Park City debut.

"It is my first Park City show that I've ever been a part of," she said. "I've done some Salt Lake City shows all summer, so I'm very excited about this one."

Dutt is a metalsmith, so her jewelry features silver and copper pieces that are all handmade.

"It started out as a hobby four years ago," she said. "I did some wire wrapping in college. People became interested in buying my jewelry, so I created an Etsy account for it and started selling stuff."

She developed an interest in silversmithing, which she started doing two years ago after moving to Park City from Pennsylvania.

"There is a silversmithing studio in Salt Lake, and I took an all-day class and then took a couple more," she said. "I then did a business certification class and fine-tuned my silversmithing skills."

Rings are Dutt's favorite things to create.

"It's way more involved than I think people realize," she said. "Everything starts as a flat piece of metal and the creator takes it from there."

Dutt's jewelery also includes stonework.

"I learned to cut my own stones," she said. "I like to find unique and picturesque stones like plume agates. Agates have a ton of character to them. I also use labradorites that have a unique shine to them in different lighting."

Dutt said the stones are the centerpiece of the works.

"When you use stones, you have to shape the metal around the stone and solder it to a base plate," she said. "You then have to shape your ring band and solder them together. There is definitely a skill level in how to use a silversmithing torch. I've melted many things before I was able to create something I liked."

Dutt creates jewelry that she likes to look at.

"These are all something I would wear," she said. "I'm always looking for different textures to put on the metal, and I look for subtle details on the band and the face plate."

Dutt recently became a member of the Park City Professional Artists Association.

"I heard about it from friends who are part of the group and thought it would be a great opportunity to meet other artists and learn about shows,"

For information about Humphrey, visit roamingwithrudy.com.

For information about Dutt and her work, visit earthlyaesthetics.com.

The Park City Summit County Arts Council will present Art Elevated Holiday Art Market from Friday, Nov. 3, to Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive at Kimball Junction. Fridays hours are 4-8 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. The market will feature handmade art and craft by local artist. Friday will feature live music by Teresa Eggertsen-Cooke from 5-7 p.m. There will also be a Fox School of Wine tasting that will cost $17. For information, visit http://www.swanerecocenter.org.