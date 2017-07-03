Artique will present the vision of photographer Tom Kelly | ParkRecord.com

Noted Utah landscape photographer Tom Kelly will present a collection of stunning images from around Utah and the world with his "Light, Land and Sky" gallery show opening and artist reception at 6 p.m. at Artique in Kamas, 283 N. Main St. in Kamas, on Friday, July 7. It is his third annual show at the popular Utah gallery that features all local artists. The event is free and open to the public.



Kelly's images showcase the magic of light as it traces its way across landscapes of the world. Many of the photographs are from Utah's Wasatch Range with other from points around America and the globe. The limited selection show features a dozen carefully selected images.



"As a photographer, light is like magic to me," said Kelly. "From the brilliant arrows of light beaming down on Bonanza Flats to the lightning strike near Murdock Peak and the amazing pastels at dawn from high atop a Tyrolean mountain peak in Austria, these images are among my all time favorites."



A Wisconsin native, Kelly forged his early career as a news and sports photographer. He found a home in Utah 30 years ago, rediscovering his craft through his passion for the outdoors. His travel has taken him to nearly 100 countries, but he remains most comfortable behind the lens at sunrise in Empire Pass or hiking to mountain peaks along the Wasatch.



Kelly's July show at Artique in 2015 featured modern and vintage barns, one of the most popular monthly shows ever at the gallery.

Last July he showcased his wildflower photography.

This year's show features a selection of a dozen images showcasing unique examples of light interacting with land and sky.



Artique, the popular gallery that has featured over 50 local artists, has become known for its monthly First Friday gallery openings continuously over the past six years. Only local artists are featured.

The gallery is located at the north end of Kamas' Main Street, the gateway to the Uintas and the Mirror Lake Highway. Kelly will be on hand for the opening reception Friday evening, July 7, and again on Saturday afternoon July 8.

Artique is open every Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information, visit http://www.facebook.com/artiqueartandgifts.