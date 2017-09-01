Arts Council hires Scudder

For more than 30 years, the Park City Summit County Arts Council has served to promote and support arts and culture across the county.

The nonprofit tells the story of local arts and culture activity, programs exhibits and events, and helps shape the future through cultural planning and advocacy initiatives like Project ABC: art, beauty, culture.

A new Community Manager position will help the Arts Council further grow its impact, so after a six-week recruitment and interview process, Jocelyn Scudder has been hired in this role.

Scudder started working with the arts council on Aug. 14 and will manage the council's marketing and programming activities, help strengthen community partnerships, and support the overall growth of the organization.

Park City Summit County Arts Council board President, Alex Butwinski explains, "The Arts Council Board agreed to a execute growth strategy over the past twelve months that has been very successful. While we're still a very lean organization, we're thrilled to add another full-time staff person to support our Executive Director and our organization's goals and vision."

Scudder, who most recently worked at the Kimball Art Center's education program manager, brings her experience in arts and culture programming, her background in fine art, and her connections with the creative community to the position.

"The new programs, events, and advocacy initiatives coming out of the Arts Council within the last year really excited me," Scudder said. "I was drawn to the innovative and creative projects that bring vibrancy and relevance to our creative community, and I wanted to be a part of it! My experience working in the arts industry for the last 10 years, most recently at the Kimball Art Center, has lead me to this new juncture. I'm thrilled to remain working in support of arts and culture in this community through the Arts Council."

For information about the Park City Summit County Arts Council, visit http://www.pcscarts.org.