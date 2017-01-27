Basin Recreation Fieldhouse Closed for Sundance Awards | ParkRecord.com

Basin Recreation Fieldhouse Closed for Sundance Awards
January 27, 2017
The Basic Recreation Fieldhouse will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, for Sundance Film Festival awards ceremony preparation.
There will be limited parking at the Fieldhouse lot. All field fitness classes will be canceled Saturday and Sunday.
Studio fitness classes for Saturday and Sunday will continue as scheduled. The Fieldhouse will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, but the turf field will be closed until 7 p.m.
For information, visit http://basinrecreation.org/fieldhouse_hours_fees.html#top.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Entertainment
- Sundance panels examine race, culture and diversity
- Bizio and Borgardt discuss Charles Bukowski and Hollywood reporting
- Volunteers are essential to the Sundance Film Festival
- Filmmaker started writing ‘Sidney Hall’ script with his best friend 10 years ago
- Wilder Adkins and Niia ready for the ASCAP Music Cafe