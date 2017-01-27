Basin Recreation Fieldhouse Closed for Sundance Awards | ParkRecord.com

The Basic Recreation Fieldhouse will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, for Sundance Film Festival awards ceremony preparation.

There will be limited parking at the Fieldhouse lot. All field fitness classes will be canceled Saturday and Sunday.

Studio fitness classes for Saturday and Sunday will continue as scheduled. The Fieldhouse will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, but the turf field will be closed until 7 p.m.

For information, visit http://basinrecreation.org/fieldhouse_hours_fees.html#top.