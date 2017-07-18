Beethoven Festival gala will feature violinist Stephanie Chase | ParkRecord.com

Park City classical music lovers will have the opportunity to hear and meet internationally acclaimed violin soloist Stephanie Chase this week during the Park City Beethoven Festival.

Recognized as "one of the violin greats of our era" through solo appearances with more than 170 orchestras that include the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony and London Symphony, Chase garners continuing acclaim for her "elegance, dexterity, rhythmic vitality and great imagination," as stated in the Boston Globe.

Chase will be featured artist at the Beethoven Festival's Gala Salon Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, in a local private home.

The concert will also feature pianist Doris Stevenson, along with Festival Artists in Residence clarinetist Russell Harlow, violist and Festival Founder Leslie Blackburn Harlow, violinist Blanka Bednarz and cellist Cheung Chau.

Proceeds will benefit the Young Artist Institute Scholarship Fund. Tickets are available in advance online at the festival website, and seating is very limited.

Visit the festival website at http://www.beethovenfestivalparkcity.org, to reserve tickets today for that event. Tickets are $100 each. The address will be given out when the tickets are ordered.

Two days before the gala, audiences will hear Chase in concert, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at the Park City Community Church. Chase will perform with pianist Doris Stevenson, showcasing selections from the same program heard at the Newport Festival, along with two beloved chamber works: The Mozart Quintet for Clarinet and Strings and Dvorak's "Dumke" Trio for Violin, Piano and Cello.

Then at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, a day after the gala, Temple Har Shalom will be the venue for Chase's final Park City concert of the summer festival.

The program includes Beethoven's Violin Sonata in A; a trio for clarinet, viola and cello by Neruda; "Chanson Arabe" by Rimsky-Korsakov and arranged by Kreisler for violin and piano; Variations on a Chinese Popular Theme by Ma; and more.

Chase made her Beethoven Festival debut this past Sunday performing the final concert of the Festival's Young Artist Institute, joining forces with the institute's virtuoso violin faculty performing the Vivaldi Concerto for Four Violins in B Minor, one of the best-loved works from Vivaldi's treasury of violin compositions.

She arrived in Utah directly from the Newport Music Festival, where the Festival featured Chase and pianist Sara Davis Buechner in concert as one of the main events of the 49-year-old classical-music event.

The Beethoven Festival continues through Aug. 14. There will be no concert in the Park on July 24, but the Monday Classical Music in the Park concerts will resume July 31. For information, visit http://www.pcmusicfestival.com.