Blade of Grass Fellowships

Blade of grass, a nonprofit that provides resources to artists who demonstrate artistic excellence and serve as innovative conduits for social change, is seeking applicants for its Fellowship for Socially Engaged Art.

Fellowship projects will become part of a documentary film, field research, and a curriculum being developed to advance the field of socially engaged art.

Fellows receive a stipend of $20,000. Deadline is Sept. 18.

For information and submission guidelines, visit http://www.abladeofgrass.org/fellowship-program.