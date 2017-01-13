BMI continues partnership with Sundance Institute | ParkRecord.com

Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) and Sundance Institute have announced the line-up for the 19th annual Composer/Director Roundtable and 15th annual Snowball during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

BMI’s roundtable, “Music & Film: The Creative Process,” will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Festival Base Camp475 Swede Alley, presented by Canada Goose, from 2-4 p.m.

The conversation will be moderated by Doreen Ringer-Ross, BMI’s Vice President of Film, TV & Visual Media Relations. The roundtable is a cornerstone event at the Festival exploring the role of music in film. Focusing on the relationship between composer and director, participants will discuss what goes into creating a successful film score, the ingredients of an effective composer/director relationship, the Sundance Film Festival experience and more. The roundtable is open to Festival credential holders.

“We are proud to be so closely aligned with the Sundance Institute Film Music Program throughout the year,” said Ringer-Ross, “and we are committed to shining a light on our composers at the Sundance Film Festival because they provide an essential and deeply emotional element of filmmaking that is so subliminal that it often goes unnoticed and uncelebrated.”

This year’s panelists include Director of the Sundance Institute Film Music Program Peter Golub, Sundance Institute Composers Lab advisor George S. Clinton; composer Greg Tripi and director Mark Palansky (“Rememory”), composer Tyler Strickland and director Michael Barnett (“The Mars Generation”), composer H. Scott Salinas and director Matthew Heineman (“City of Ghosts”), composer Matthew Atticus Berger and directors Kief Davidson & Pedro Kos (“Bending the Arc”), composer Laura Karpman and director Amanda Lipitz (Step), composer Fil Eisler and director Marti Noxon (“To the Bone”), composer Jeff Beal and directors Bonni Cohen & Jon Shenk (“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”), composer Mark Orton and director Sydney Freeland (“Deidra & Laney Rob a Train”), composer Martin Tillman and director Evgeny Afineevsky (“Cries from Syria”) and composer Keegan DeWitt (“Golden Exits,” “The Hero,” “The Incredible Jessica James” and “Newness”). DeWitt will be paired with director Brett Haley (“The Hero”).