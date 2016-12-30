Canyon’s New Year’s Eve tradition continues | ParkRecord.com

New Year’s Eve is not only a time to reflect on the past year, but also a time to celebrate a new beginning.

In Park City, Canyons Village has been the place for the year-end party for many Parkites and visitors over the decades.

This year is no different, said Whitney Wall, Park City Mountain Brand Experience Manager.

“New Year’s Eve is a special time and we are thrilled to welcome guests to Canyons Village to celebrate the season and ring in another New Year together,” Wall said in an email interview with The Park Record. “There’s a lot to look forward to this winter season at Park City Mountain and what better way to celebrate than with fireworks, friends and family in this beautiful mountain setting.”

New Year’s Eve at Canyons Village starts for the public with skiing in the morning and free activities in the afternoon, Wall said.

“Festivities for NYE begin at 3 p.m. at the Canyons Village with a DJ on the Village stage and s’mores at the Umbrella Bar,” she said.

The schedule is as follows:

3 p.m. — S’mores at the Umbrella Bar

3-5 p.m. — DJ Velvet on the Village Stage

5:30-7:30 p.m. — Metro Music Club on the Village Stage

7:30 p.m. — Fireworks show

The day will also feature some snow play for kids.

“We will have snow fun toys and party supplies, including glowsticks, for guests,” Wall said.

While the fireworks show seems early, this tradition has always given families with younger children a chance to enjoy New Year’s Eve without having to stay up too late.

After the fireworks, Canyons Village will host the annual Masquerade Ball in the Kokopelli Ballroom at the Grand Summit Hotel.

“Dinner will be served from 7:30-9:30 p.m. and live entertainment [by DJ Jake Russell] will bring us into the new year,” Wall said.

The cost for the ball is $169 per person. Call 1-844-234-2970 for reservations.

“Dress in your best masquerade attire,” Wall said.

Canyons Village will host its annual New Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31. For more information, visit http://www.parkcitymountain.com.