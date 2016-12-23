Chabad of Park City will also host a free Hanukkah Celebration | ParkRecord.com

Chabad of Park City and St. Regis Deer Valley invites the community to a Hanukkah Celebration at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The free event will feature latkes and doughnuts, dreidels and coins, as well as an array of family-friendly activities such as glow in the dark arts and crafts and a special performance by cantors A.Y. Hurqitz and Zevy Steiger.

For more information, email rabbi@jewishparkcity.com or call 435-714-8590.