Check out some weekend events in Park City

SCERA Center for the Arts Public Competition

SCERA Center for the Arts is holding its first public art competition and is calling for entries from both amateur and professional artists who are at least 18 years of age. Original artwork must be received at the SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 South State St. in Orem, from Oct. 9-11. The entry fee is $15 for each work. The art must have been completed within the past two years. Artists may submit up to two entries in all mediums and styles except photography and installation pieces. For information, visit their website.

Shannon and Dean Hale at The Park City Library

The Utah Humanities Book Festival will present authors Shannon and Dean Hale at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium. The presentation is free and open to the public. The Hales, whose new book, "The Princess in Black and the Mysterious Play Date," is the latest installment of the "The Princess in Black" series designed for young readers. For information, visit the library’s website.

'Thriller' at the Egyptian Theatre

Odyssey Dance Theatre will present its night of Halloween dance performance "Thriller," Saturday, Sept. 30, to Sunday, Oct. 1; and Wednesday, Oct. 4 to Sunday, Oct. 8 — at the Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St. Curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances will start at 6 p.m. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee on Oct. 7. Tickets range from $23 to $40. For information, visit this website.

Park City Beethoven Festival

Park City Beethoven Festival will present an Autumn Classics Showcase Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Park City Community Church, 4501 N. S.R. 224. The program will feature violinists Rebekah Johnson and Donna Fairbanks, violist Leslie Harlow, cellist Scott Ballantyne and clarinetist Russell Harlow who will perform Mozart, Beethoven and Coleridge Taylor. Tickets will be available at the door for $20. Senior citizens will be admitted for $15. Music students will be admitted for free. For information, visit the Festival’s website.

Little Naturalist Story Time

A Little Naturalist Story Time will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, at the Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive. Little Naturalist is a program for three- to five-year-olds who are curious about animals, their habitats, the environment, and exploring nature. The cost is $2 per youth participant. A $15 punch card, which is good for 10 programs, is also available. For information, visit Swaner’s website.

Friends of the Park City Library Author Luncheon

The Friends of the Park City Library Author Luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Deer Valley's Silver Lake Lodge. Jane Perkins, our guest speaker, co-founded High West Distillery with her husband David in 2006. High West Distillery was the first legal distillery in Utah since 1870. From Jane's historical research came the book "The Golden Elixir of the West." The book and a specialty whiskey drink will be available at the luncheon. The tickets are $36 through Oct. 6. After that, tickets will be $40. They can be purchased at the Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave, and online.