Check out this week’s live music events
Live music in Park City for Oct. 14 to Oct. 18
October 13, 2017
Saturday
- DJ Stario at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
- Live music at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
- Los Hellcaminos at The Spur, 10 p.m.
- Pablo Cruise at The Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
- Park City Limits: Mister Sister Trio at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
- Snyderville Electric Band at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.
Sunday
- Badfeather and DJ Marty Paws at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 7 p.m.
- Tony Oros at Prime Steakhouse, 6 p.m.
Monday
- Amanda Johnson at The Spur, 7 p.m.
- Opal Hill Drive and DJ Battleship at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
- Corey Adam at The Spur, 7 p.m.
- Name Your Game at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
- Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Scott Klismith at The Spur, 7 p.m.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Paramount seeks extras for TV series ‘Yellowstone’
- Sunrise Rotary Club ups the ante of the Park City Shot Ski
- Park City questions Treasure refinements, disconcerting developer
- Updated: Park City murder conviction relied on ‘evidence of intent, intent to kill’
- Colorado doctor says the health effects of living in mountains remain unknown