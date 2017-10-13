 Check out this week’s live music events | ParkRecord.com

Check out this week’s live music events

Live music in Park City for Oct. 14 to Oct. 18

Saturday

  • DJ Stario at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Live music at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • Los Hellcaminos at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • Pablo Cruise at The Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Mister Sister Trio at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
  • Snyderville Electric Band at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.

Sunday

  • Badfeather and DJ Marty Paws at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Tony Oros at Prime Steakhouse, 6 p.m.

Monday

  • Amanda Johnson at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Opal Hill Drive and DJ Battleship at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday

  • Corey Adam at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Name Your Game at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Scott Klismith at The Spur, 7 p.m.

Go back to article