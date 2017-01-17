ChefDance 2017 | ParkRecord.com

ChefDance 2017
January 17, 2017
Public events for ChefDance 2017 will run from Friday, Jan. 20, to Monday, Jan. 23, at the Memorial Building, 427 Main St.
ChefDance invites guests, companies and chefs to celebrate food, culture and people in an exclusive setting that promises great experiences, great connections and unforgettably great moments.
The festival will culminate with a benefit for Operations Smile with Chef Cat Cora from Los Angeles.
For information, visit http://www.chefdance.com.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Entertainment
- BMI continues partnership with Sundance Institute
- Utah Symphony strings plan chamber concert through the ages
- Presentation will cover environmental elements associated with autism
- Sundance Film Festival offers special tickets to Utah residents
- B.D. Howes enjoys performing in Park City during Film Festival week