ChefDance 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Public events for ChefDance 2017 will run from Friday, Jan. 20, to Monday, Jan. 23, at the Memorial Building, 427 Main St.

ChefDance invites guests, companies and chefs to celebrate food, culture and people in an exclusive setting that promises great experiences, great connections and unforgettably great moments.

The festival will culminate with a benefit for Operations Smile with Chef Cat Cora from Los Angeles.

For information, visit http://www.chefdance.com.