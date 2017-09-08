Christian Center’s Hike 4 Hunger has grown over past six years

Last year the Christian Center of Park City served more than 40,000 individuals from its two food banks in Park City and Heber City.

"Every time a person comes to the Christian Center to receive food from the pantry for a family, we will count that as one household, but we will also count the number of people are in the family," said Christian Center Executive Director Rob Harter. "So the 40,000 individuals turned out to be 10,000 households last year."

Those numbers are the reasons why the nonprofit started the annual Hike 4 Hunger six years ago.

"We need to create awareness, because the need for food in Park City, Summit County and Wasatch County is much higher than people think," Harter said.

This year's event will be held rain or shine from 1:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Deer Valley's Snow Park Lodge. The cost is $65 for a family or group up to five the day of the event. Individual tickets are $35.

The price of admission includes hiking, biking, food, drinks and other activities.

"We will have an open start and registration from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.," Harter said. "Activities will start at 2 p.m. and run until 6 p.m."

Hikers can choose from the following options after riding the Silver Lake Express chairlift to the trailheads. All loops return to the chairlift for a ride back to the Snow Park Lodge.

Easy one-mile Nabob loop

Moderate Sultan Out & Back trail

Strenuous four-and-a-half-mile Silver Lake loop

If people don't want to hike, they can enjoy a round-trip ride on the Silver Lake Express up and down the mountain.

Offering different trails were part of the event from the beginning, Harter said.

"We did that for the beginning, because we knew there are some pretty competitive people in Park City who love to push and really go for it," Harter said. "We also knew there were some people who like to hang out and enjoy walking leisurely. So, we decided to offer something that a whole family would like to do, or something that a group of people who have different levels of ability could enjoy, without feeling like they were in a race."

The Christian Center will add a bike trail this year.

"To keep bikers separated from hikers, the bikers will only ride at Snow Park," Harter said. "We know there are a lot of people who would rather bike than hike, and we hope this will bring another group of people."

The food and activities will be offered at the Snow Park Lodge Plaza and field.

"It's wonderful to have Deer Valley cater the event," Harter said. "We'll have adult drinks from Park City Brewery and Joel Gott Wine. And we'll also have some kid-friendly drinks as well."

Activities will include face painting, bouncy houses and lawn games.

"We will also have two bands this year — Patwa Reggae Band and the Snyderville Electric Band," Harter said. "Since we have music playing the whole time, we decided to have the Snyderville Electric Band first and then the Patwa Reggae Band will close out the day. We've tried to make this event as local as possible, and these bands are from Park City."

As an added bonus, the cost of admission includes a free T-shirt.

"In keeping with keeping the event local, we are working with Motherlode Printing," Harter said. "Everyone who registers will get a free shirt, and the kids who attend the event can also get a T-shirt made on the spot. Motherlode will set up a mobile screen printer on the plaza to do this."

In addition to helping hungry families who live in Summit and Wasatch counties, the Hike 4 Hunger will also help support the Christian Center of Park City's monthly mobile food pantry that provides food and back-to-school basics for the Goshute reservations.

"Most of the money we raise through the event will go to our local families, but the overflow of food the money will buy will go to the reservation," Harter said.

Hike 4 Hunger has grown in a couple of ways over the past six year.

"We started with just a handful of people, and last year had a little over 800 people register," Harter said. "I also think, since this is a more an event that raises awareness than it is a fundraiser, that more and more people have heard that we do have food pantries in Park City and that there is a need to help ease hunger in Summit and Wasatch counties."

The Christian Center of Park City's annual Hike 4 Hunger will be held from 1:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Deer Valley's Snow Park Lodge. To register, visit http://www.ccofpc.org/hike-for-hunger-2017.