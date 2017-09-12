 Conducting Master Class at the Utah Conservatory | ParkRecord.com

Conducting Master Class at the Utah Conservatory

PR

Don Miller, who teachers brass at the Utah Conservatory, will give a conducting master class from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the conservatory, 4593 Silver Springs Drive.

To RSVP, email utahconcervatory@gmail.com.

