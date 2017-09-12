Conducting Master Class at the Utah Conservatory
September 12, 2017
Don Miller, who teachers brass at the Utah Conservatory, will give a conducting master class from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the conservatory, 4593 Silver Springs Drive.
To RSVP, email utahconcervatory@gmail.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
- Wasatch Brewery’s shot ski returns to Park City’s Main Street
- Autumn Aloft Balloon Festival returns for another liftoff
- Nonprofit will host event to raise awareness for victims of polygamy
- Statewide book festival will open a chapter at the Park City Library
- Christian Center’s Hike 4 Hunger has grown over past six years