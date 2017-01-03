Criminal Justice Reform is a hot topic for Van Jones | ParkRecord.com

Park City Institute continues its rich tradition of engaging in dialogue on important issues, presenting a panel on Criminal Justice Reform, with Van Jones, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

Jones, an attorney who has spent countless hours on CNN as a political commentator, will share his insights on the ways in which the criminal justice system is ineffective and the role it plays in the cycle of inequality in this country.

Appearing with Jones will be Mike Farrell, who may be best known for his work as an actor (“M*A*S*H,” “Promised Land”) but has devoted a significant portion of his life to working to end the death penalty—he recently returned to his post as president of Death Penalty Focus after a leave of absence to work on Prop 61 in California.

Kirk Bloodsworth will also share his insights based on his experience working from prison to prove his innocence. After successfully petitioning to submit DNA evidence not previously presented, he was released, exonerated, pardoned and compensated.

“Park City Institute is proud of our mission to educate the community on critical social issues, such as criminal justice reform. By exploring important topics in a public forum, we hope to elevate the discussion and expand the world-view of our audience,” says PCI Executive Director Teri Orr. “The Utah Legislature is about to convene, and it’s expected that two bills—one to expedite the death penalty process and one to repeal it—will be presented during this session. It’s critical to our state and national dialogue that we examine capital punishment.”

The evening will include Q&A, and with an audience expected to include members of Utah Bar Association, the NAACP, state and local government, area universities and law enforcement, there should be a wide-ranging discussion on the implications of the current criminal justice system and the impact of reform.