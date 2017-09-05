Dancing Doggies Creative Movement Workshop at the Park City Library
Certified dog trainer and humane education specialist Stephanie Peters of Plucky Paws, LLC, will present the Dancing Doggies workshop from 4-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.
Dancers ages 7-12 will view their furry best friends in a whole new light after delving into movement activities to learn about canine body language and how to interact with dogs safely and joyfully. Registration is required.
To register, visit goo.gl/forms/ciBfCvfiRHDOm2Qf1.