Dancing Doggies Creative Movement Workshop at the Park City Library

Certified dog trainer and humane education specialist Stephanie Peters of Plucky Paws, LLC, will present the Dancing Doggies workshop from 4-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

Dancers ages 7-12 will view their furry best friends in a whole new light after delving into movement activities to learn about canine body language and how to interact with dogs safely and joyfully. Registration is required.

To register, visit goo.gl/forms/ciBfCvfiRHDOm2Qf1.