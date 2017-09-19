Dare to be scared with Odyssey Dance Theatre’s ‘Thriller’

Halloween is coming, and Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Thriller" is filled with sights for frights.

The annual dance macabre will settle into the Egyptian Theatre for three weeks, starting on Friday, Sept. 22.

Artistic Director Derryl Yeager looked back on the past 23 years and marveled because the show is one of the company's most popular productions.

Then again, what's not to like about balletic witches, hip-hopping mummies, break-dancing zombies and a Frankenstein pas de deux.

Yeager told The Park Record.

The Park Record.

"The first act features 'Thriller,' 'Curse of the Mummy' and 'Frankenstein & Frankenstein,'" he said.

Those works go into the black-lit, tap-dance piece "Dem Bones" and the comical "Jason Jam," which features hockey-masked serial killers stomping out rhythms with scratch awls, machetes and chainsaws.

"Some of these numbers were choreographed 23 years ago," Yeager said. "It's amazing to me that these pieces still work."

The second act kicks off with the Sugar Plum Fairy kicking the bucket, and the act resumes with the funky "Children of the Corn," the contemporary ballets "Salem's Mass" and "Lost Boys" and the raucous "River of Blood Dance."

"In between we'll intersperse some new numbers," Yeager said.

One new number is called "The Justice League: The Short Version."

"In this piece you'll see short versions of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman doing a dance number," Yeager said. "It will take some people by surprise."

Dancing isn't the only draw to "Thriller," and the Park City run will feature the return of emcee Bubbles the Clown.

"He's got some new ideas, especially with the movie 'It' that just came out," Yeager said. "It's fun to see people's reaction to Bubbles. He's a very sarcastic, bitter clown. We've had people call the ticket office to see if Bubbles will be part of the show."

Odyssey Dance Theatre started "Thriller" rehearsals on Aug. 28.

"We have what we call a 'Thriller' boot camp," Yeager said. "We spend three days teaching choreography to all the new dancers who have never done the show before."

ODT has 13 new dancers this year.

"We have recruited people from New York and Los Angeles, but a bulk of the dancers, as it has always been, come from Utah," Yeager said. "By the end of those three days, the new dancers have learned nearly all the steps."

The next rehearsal features the company's veteran dancers.

"That's when we put everything together," Yeager said. "I never tire of watching the new dancers after they run through the opening piece. They just huff and puff, and I look at them and say,

'That's only the opening number.'"

Yeager, who was a principal dancer for Ballet West in the 1970s and early 1980s, said he's proud at how technical "Thriller" is.

"It takes a lot of work to get people up to the level to make the pieces work, but it's a good challenge," he said. "I see the dancers gain confidence. I see them grow as dancers every day. I mean there is such a talent pool here in Utah. When people come from L.A or New York, they see how much they need to step up."

Yeager said he is so happy "Thriller" has become a Halloween tradition in Park City and all over Utah. The production has become so popular that ODT has divided into two touring companies to fulfill the demands.

"The company that will perform in Park City will then perform in Provo, Richfield and St. George," Yeager said. "The other group will perform in Ogden, Logan and end with a 24-show run in Salt Lake City.

"I can't believe we're opening up in Park City on Sept. 22," he said "When we first started this whole thing, we did only four shows at Kingsbury Hall [at the University of Utah]. We performed mid-October, and I thought at the time that it would be cool if we could start mid-September and run all the way through October. All of a sudden, it came true."

Odyssey Dance Theatre will present its night of Halloween dance performance "Thriller," for three weeks — Friday, Sept. 22, to Sunday, Sept. 24; Thursday, Sept. 28, to Sunday, Oct. 1; and Wednesday, Oct. 4 to Sunday, Oct. 8 — at the Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St. Curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances will start at 6 p.m. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee on Oct. 7. Tickets range from $23 to $40. For information, visit http://www.parkcityshows.com.