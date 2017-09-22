David Archuleta to perform at DeJoria Center Sept. 23

Singer David Archuleta is looking forward to performing at the DeJoria Center on Sept. 23.

The reason is because he will debut a handful of new songs.

"This will be the first time I'll play them live with a full band," Archuleta said during a Park Record interview. "I had performed them for Facebook with just a guitar, but this will be the first and formal time we'll do it all."

The songs are culled from his two new extended-play releases "Orion" and "Leo."

"'Orion' came out in May, and 'Leo' just came out last month," Archuleta said. "I also have a new album coming out next month. It's called 'Postcards from the Sky.'"

The songs on these releases are a little more personal to Archuleta, who many know from the seventh season of "American Idol," than others he's performed and recorded.

"They tell my own struggle with finding confidence and believing in myself," he said. "Most of them is about is finding my own voice."

Archuleta said it was unnerving revealing his insecurities in these songs.

"For example, it has been hard for me to always be in the spotlight," he said. "I'm always the one who want to make people feel good, and people have this idea about me being so fun to be around because of how I'm presented on TV."

But what people see is not what people get, Archuleta said with self-deprecating laugh.

"It's really hard for me to be super social," he said. "I've never been a social person because I always don't know what to say. but then I see how present me on TV, and then I start to think I'm supposed to keep being that person. Because of that, I was so afraid that I would do something that would disappoint someone."

So Archuleta decided to write about those feelings and throw them out to his fans.

"I feel good and excited about these songs, because they are my own attempts to write something," he said. "I wrote them with other writers. I told them the stories I wanted to tell and the vibe I wanted to get. I wasn't trying to write the No. 1 record in the country. I just wanted to try it. So we put our heads together and created the songs."

One experience that has helped Archuleta face those feelings was his two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rancagua, Chile, that ended in 2014.

"I was with someone 24-hours a day, seven days a week, and they knew who I was from TV," he said. "But I had to be around them when I was grouchy, tired, not in a good mood and being frustrated. So, it was hard for me to show them who I really was when they thought they really knew who I was. It was one of the hardest things I ever did."

Still, the experience was good preparation for Archuleta's return to his music career.

"I was able to address things like the parts that I don't like about me and just say, 'Here I am,'" he said. "I've seen that I get more connected with someone when I show those things, and I can encourage people to show those parts of them, too.

"The title 'Postcards from the Sky' is about throwing out your insecurities to be heard, and connect with something greater than myself," he said.

That greater thing for Archuleta is patience.

"I'm learning how to be patient with myself, and I'm learning there are things I don't still fully understand about myself," he said. "I'm learning how to believe in myself, which is the biggest issue."

In addition to performing the new songs during the concert, Archuleta promised he'll play his hits, which include the Top 10 single, "Crush."

"I will perform songs that people are familiar with, and I plan to throw in a few covers," he said. "I want to do some Disney songs, because I'm a huge Disney fan."

Before ending the interview, Archuleta wanted to address his female fans who are members of the Mormon church.

"I know Sept. 23 is the same night as Women's Conference," he said. "I'm a firm believer in watching conference, and I don't want them to choose between that and my show.

"But, I am saying Kamas is less than an hour away from Salt Lake City and even if they show up to the show late, they won't miss much. All the big songs will be done at the end," he said with a laugh.

Singer David Archuleta, known for competing on "American Idol," will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the DeJoria Center, 970 N. S.R. 32, in Kamas. Tickets range from $55 to $75 and can be purchased by visiting http://www.smithstix.com or dejoriacenter.com.