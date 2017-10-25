Don’t miss these family Halloween events in Park City

Celebrate the Spirits trick-or-treat run

The annual Celebrate the Spirits trick-or-treat run will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, 1388 Center Drive at Kimball Junction. Runners will have a choice between a 5K or one-mile run. The cost is $25 per person of $50 per family. For information or to register, call Sam Schwoebel at 435-649-1564 or email sam@basinrecreation.org.

Pumpkin Plunge at South Summit Aquatic and Fitness Center

The annual Pumpkin Plunge will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the South Summit Aquatic and Fitness Center, 350 E. 200 South in Kamas. Children register to swim with real pumpkins in our fun pool and play Halloween games on the deck. Special items are provided to make one-of-a-kind Jack-o-Lanterns. Children ages five and younger will plunge from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with their adults. Children ages six to 11 will plunge from 10-10:30 a.m. The cost is $3.50 for early registration, or $5 the day of is space remains. Register in person at the Aquatic and Fitness Center or online by visiting http://www.ssafc.org.

Halloween Open House at the National Ability Center

A Halloween open house will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the National Ability Center, 1000 Ability Way at Quinn's Junction. The event is a safe place to trick-or-treat, do arts and crafts and enjoy family-friendly activities. For information or to register, visit http://www.discovernac.org/halloween-party.

Recommended Stories For You

Halloween Movie Night at the DeJoria Center

A free Halloween movie night will feature Brad Silberling's 1995 supernatural comedy "Casper," rated PG, on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the DeJoria Center, 970 N. S.R. 224. in Kamas. The event will start at 3:30 p.m. with a trunk-or-treat. The film will start at 5:30 p.m. For information, visit http://www.dejoriacenter.org.

Creepy Cold-Blooded Halloween

Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, which include reptiles, amphibians, insects and invertebrates, will present free Creepy Cold-Blooded Halloweens from 4-5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, at The Summit County Library Kamas Branch, 228 W. 200 South, and from 6-5 p.m. later that evening at the Summit County Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute Blvd. For information, visit http://www.thesummitcountylibrary.org.

Howl-o-Ween on Historic Main Street

The annual Howl-o-Ween pet parade will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, on Historic Main Street. The public is invited to enjoy the sights and sounds of costumed pets and pet owners during this Park City tradition. For information, visit https://historicparkcityutah.com.

Park City Film Series: 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' and 'Carrie'

The Park City Film Series will celebrate Halloween with free screenings of Don Siegel's 1956 thriller "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," not rated, and Brian DePalma's horror film "Carrie," rated R, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave. "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" will start at 6 p.m. and "Carrie" will start at 8 p.m. For information, visit http://www.parkcityfilmseries.com.