 Don't miss this live music in Park City this week

Don’t miss this live music in Park City this week

Music for the week

Wednesday

  • Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Scott Klismith at The Spur, 7 p.m.

Thursday

  • Cowboy karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 9 p.m.
  • Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Morgan Snow at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
  • Telluride Meltdown at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.

Friday

  • Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Cover Dogs at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • DJ Marty Paws at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • Mason Jennings at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
  • Michelle Moonshine at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Small House Strings at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
  • Shannon Runyon at Park City Brewery Tap Room, 6 p.m.

Saturday

  • DJ Soulman at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Los Hellcaminos at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • Mason Jennings at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: St. Boheme at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.
  • Sextones and Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 10 p.m.

