Don’t miss this live music in Park City this week
Music for the week
October 17, 2017
Wednesday
- Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Scott Klismith at The Spur, 7 p.m.
Thursday
- Cowboy karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 9 p.m.
- Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
- Park City Limits: Morgan Snow at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
- Telluride Meltdown at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.
Friday
- Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
- Cover Dogs at The Spur, 10 p.m.
- DJ Marty Paws at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
- Mason Jennings at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
- Michelle Moonshine at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.
- Park City Limits: Small House Strings at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
- Shannon Runyon at Park City Brewery Tap Room, 6 p.m.
Saturday
- DJ Soulman at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
- Los Hellcaminos at The Spur, 10 p.m.
- Mason Jennings at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
- Park City Limits: St. Boheme at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.
- Sextones and Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
