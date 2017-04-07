Earth Month film screenings continue each Thursday | ParkRecord.com

While the Park City Film Series' Free Movies for Kids series is designed for youngsters during spring break, the nonprofit's Earth Month Film Series is geared for the community and addresses environmental issues, said Katharine Wang, executive director for the Park City Film Series.

The films are screened for free every Thursday throughout April.

Wang said the intent is to amplify missions of the different conservation organizations in the community who partner with the Park City Film Series. Wang also hopes the screenings will engage the community in diverse dialog concerning conservation issues.

"This is the second year we've done an Earth Month Film Series and we really try to program films that are inspiring," Wang said. "While we don't want to candy-coat the issues, we know that sometimes environmental films can be doom and gloom.

"But there are exciting things that are happening around the world and in our own community that we want to celebrate and connect people to in a powerful way."

The film series kicked off on April 6 with Sue Williams' "Death By Design," which examined the underbelly of the electronics industry and reveals how even the smallest devices have deadly environmental and health costs.

The film was screened in partnership with Recycle Utah, FiReFilms and the Thin Air Innovation Festival.

The next film, Melanie Laurent and Cyril Dion's "Tomorrow," is a film out of France and is just premiering in the U.S. this month. The Park City Film Series will screen it at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

"The film is about how communities around the world are finding creative and constructive solutions regarding carbon reduction and climate change," Wang said. "There are cities who are turning any place there is dirt into vegetable gardens. People can actually gather and eat food from the street medians or pick some basil while waiting for a bus."

Celia Peterson from Park City Municipal will give a presentation at the screening about some of Park City's initiatives, Wang said.

The April 20 screening will be Susan Froemke, John Hoffman and Beth Aala's "Rancher Farmer Fisherman" at 6:30 p.m.

"We're screening this the day before Earth Day and partnering with Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter," Wang said. "This film premiered at this past Sundance Film Festival and is about unusual partnerships between conservation groups and ranchers, farmers and fishermen, as the name suggests."

"Rancher Farmer Fisherman" shows how these partnerships are changing the country's grazing, agricultural and angling landscapes.

"Ranchers in Wyoming have been able to preserve ranchlands and open space by working with a nature conservancy," Wang said. "Farmers in the heartland of America are changing their practices with no-till farming, to prevent dust and the loss of nutrients in the soil. And fisherman look at fish quotas in the South and how to balance their catches throughout the year to prevent waste."

The film is scheduled to premiere this summer on Discover Channel and the network has made it available for community screenings, Wang said.

The last film of the series is Luc Jarquet's "Antarctica: Ice and Sky," which will screen at 7 p.m. on April 27.

For the screening, the Park City Film Series is partnering with the Citizens' Climate Lobby, a grassroots nonprofit and nonpartisan organization focused on national policies to address climate change.

"This documentary is about a glaciologist, Claude Lorius, who was the first person to introduce the ice-core method and discover the climate is warming because of the activities of humans," Wang said. "It covers the 50 years of his research from 1955 to the present day."

The Citizen's Climate Lobby will have representatives from Tesla Motors to give a short presentation about their master plans and gigafactories.

The Earth Month Film Series is part of the Park City Film Series' REEL Community Series, Wang added.

"We're able to show these films for free, thanks to grants we receive from the Park City Community Foundation and Promontory Foundation, and the Summit County RAP Tax," she said. "We want to make these screenings are accessible to the community because we want to engage the community to give a different perspective of these different global challenges."

Park City Film Series' Earth Month Film Series will continue with a free screening of Melanie Laurent and Cyril Dion's "Tomorrow," at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave. For information, visit http://www.parkcityfilmseries.com.