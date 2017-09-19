Entertainment briefs, Sept. 20-22

Peace House Bling Fling Volunteers Needed

Peace House's fourth Annual Bling Fling Boutique will be held on Nov. 10 and 11, with a preview party on Nov. 9 at the Park City Community Church.

Volunteers are needed for marking and sorting the donations. The marking and sorting will be done at Prospector Square.

Contact Nancy Tosti at Tostinancy@gmail.com to volunteer.

Girls on the Run Fundraiser

Girls on the Run, a nonprofit after-school positive development program that works with Park City girls in grades three to eight, will host a Sneaker Soiree fundraiser from 6-10 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Rail Event Center, 235 N. 500 West, in Salt Lake City. The event encourages attendees to wear party attire paired with sneakers, symbolic of the organization's mission and annual 5K run. Tickets are $65 through September 20 or $75 at the door. Tables for four or eight may also be purchased. The ticket price includes refreshments and appetizers, and a dinner buffet provided by Red Rock Brewery. Guests will be treated to entertainment and may participate in a silent auction and opportunity drawing.

Tickets for the event and for the opportunity drawing are available at girlsontherunutah.org.