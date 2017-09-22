Entertainment briefs, Sept. 23

Mountain Mediation Center

Mountain Mediation Center (MMC), a local nonprofit that provides mediation services to local residents to resolve conflict outside of the courtroom, will be holding an open house from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch, 188 W. Ute Blvd. For information about Mountain Mediation Center, visit http://www.mountainmediatino.center or call 435-336-0060.

Open Barn Days at Blue Moon Ranch

The public is invited to the 2017 fall Open Barn Days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, at Blue Moon Ranch, 3535 S. 1000 East, in Woodland. Visitors will get up-close with the ranch's alpacas and have the opportunity to buy yarn, handmade soaps, and alpaca-yarn accessories. The event is free. No dogs will be allowed. For information, visit http://www.bluemoonranch.net.

Utah Humanities Book Festival: Author Mark Sundeen

The Utah Humanities Book Festival will continue at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave. The speaker will be Mark Sundeen, author of "The Unsettlers: In Search of the Good Life in Today's America," a book about living sustainable lives. Dolly's Bookstore will be on hand to sell books. For information, visit dollysbookstore.com/utah-humanities-book-festival.

Park City Singers Rehearsals

Park City Singers will start rehearsals at Park City Community Church, 4501 S.R. 224, every Tuesday at 7 p.m. The rehearsals will be for the community choir's upcoming holiday concerts. For more information, visit http://www.parkcitysingers.com.

Park City Farmer's Market

The Park City Farmer's Market is open from noon to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Canyons cabriolet parking lot. Admission is free. For information, visit http://www.parkcityfarmersmarket.com.