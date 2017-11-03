Films recall historic events

The Park City Film Series November screenings will cover a lot of history.

The series starts off with Bret Morgen's "Jane," a documentary about primate conservationist Jane Goodall, and continues with a cinematic portrait of filmmaker Agnès Varda and street artist JR and ends with "Battle of the Sexes," Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris' feature about the events that led up to the 1973 tennis match between World Champions Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, said Park City Film Series Executive Director Katharine Wang.

Wang said she thinks "Jane," which is scheduled to screen Nov. 10-12, is an inspiring documentary.

"If you think you loved Jane Goodall, this one will throw you over the top," she said. "This film gives you a [picture] about her personal life and her humanness. She's an incredible human being. Her work is inspiring, but she's also just a good person."

Wang hopes to engage women in the community about science with "Jane."

"We want to open up the conversation of the breadth of science and show there is much more than what you think is just technological coding," she said. "There's animal conservation science. If you love animals, you don't just have to become a vet. You can go to Africa and do some animal conservation."

The screening is made possible by a grant from the Verizon Foundation, and the Film Series is working with the Four Valley Girl Scouts, the umbrella organization that represents Summit County's Girl Scout troops.

"On Sunday, we're inviting the Girl Scouts to come see the film for free," Wang said. "The catch is, they have to come in uniform."

The Saturday prior to the Girl Scout screening, the Park City Film Series will present a free screening of Lucy Walker's "Buena Vista Social Club:

Adios" as part of the Dual Immersion Film Series.

"The documentary was supposed to show at Sundance Film Festival, but got pulled at the last minute," Wang said. "So this is the opportunity to see it on the big screen. Lucy does a great job at showing where the musicians are now. Even if you don't know anything about the Buena Vista Social Club it's a great story, and she catches you up on who these musicians are."

The Park City Film Series will continue November with a free screening of Peter Bratt's documentary "Dolores" at 7 p.m., on Nov. 16.

The film is about Dolores Huerta, who was an equal partner in co-founding the first farm workers unions with labor icon Cesar Chavez, Wang said.

"Her enormous contributions have gone largely unrecognized, because over the years the focus has landed on [Chavez}," Wang said. "But Dolores tirelessly led the fight for racial and labor justice alongside him, and is still doing a lot of work today."

The Park City Film Series is partnering with the Park City Museum to display 'The Way We Worked' exhibit, which will open on Nov. 10,

"The exhibit looks at the evolution of work in the United States," Wang said.

The next weekend's screening will be "Faces Places," directed by Agnès Varda and JR, on Nov. 17-19.

Wang saw "Places" documentary at the Telluride Film Festival this year.

"Agnes is a well-known French cinematographer who partners with JR, a street artist," she said. "The film is about their relationship with each other, and their travels where they create portraits of people and put the art on walls of buildings in French villages where they live."

"The projects consist of photographic portraits that depict the towns' inhabitants in a positive and unifying way." Wang said. "Their honest curiosity provides an overarching message about art's potential to bring people together."

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, before the evening screening of "Faces Places," Park City Film Series will air the National Theatre Live's production of "Angels in America Part One," directed by Marianne Elliott.

"This is certainly a timely and provocative production that takes place in the 1980s in New York in the midst of the AIDS crises and the conservative Reagan administration," Wang said. "It's a conversation about life and death and love and sex and what it was like to be gay in America in the 1980s."

The last film scheduled to screen in November is Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris's "Battle of the Sexes," rated PG-13.

"Battle of the Sexes" is scheduled to screen fromNov. 24-26, and it's about the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King, played by Emma Stone, and Bobby Riggs, portrayed by Steve Carell.

"I remember hearing the story growing up, and even if you know how the match ended, the film is great because of the build-up and tennis playing," Wang said.

The match, billed as the Battle of the Sexes, reached 90 million viewers around the world, and while the movie is about the match, it also looks at the issues that surrounded the match – including King's coming out as lesbian and Riggs' chauvinism.

"The conversation is still ongoing today," Wang said.

For information about the Park City Film Series November schedule, visit http://www.parkcityfilmseries.com.