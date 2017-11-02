Food & Film Weekend to serve up three tasty films

EATS Park City, a nonprofit that promotes healthy eating in schools, will team with he Park City Film Series to serve some new menu of food-related films during the second annual Food & Film Weekend from Nov. 3-5 in the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium.

Money from ticket sales will benefit EATS Park City programs which includes cooking classes, taste tests and maintaining food gardens in the local schools.

The films this year will be:

Juzo Itami's "Tampopo," not rated, Nov. 3

Michael Showalter's and Kumail Nanjiani's "The Big Sick," rated R, Nov. 4

Anna Chai and Nari Kye's "Wasted! The History of Food Waste," not rated, Nov. 5.

"With these films, we thought instead of focusing on school lunch films, which we have done in the past, we decided to paint a bigger picture as to why its important for kids to connect with nutritious and good food," said Park City Film Series Executive Director Katharine Wang. "When I think about the school lunch program, I find it's really more than just a nutritional value, it's about the community that's created by eating together.

Ann Bloomquist, the former executive director of EATS Park City and current advisor to the nonprofit, agreed with Wang.

"People connect through food, and social connection is just as important to our well-being as much as food and water," Bloomquist said. "EATS understands this, so Food & Film Weekend gives us an opportunity to socially connect our community and talk about our food in an entertaining way and a thought provoking way."

The three films offer something for everyone, according to Bloomquist.

"Tampopo" is a Japanese comedy that was originally released in 1987, but re-released this year.

"It's known as a "Ramen Western" and is just hilarious," Wang said. "It's about the search of the perfect ramen recipe. It's a funny riff on food and the obsession with food and the celebration of food."

"This film is so culturally specific, but the filmmaker does a great job explaining the quest," Wang said.

Local Japanese restaurant Yuki Yama has come on board to promote the film,

"They have donated coupons for ramen dishes that will be given out during an opportunity drawing," she said.

"The Big Sick," which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival, is also designed for mature audiences.

"It's based on the real-life story of comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his now-wife Emily Gordon," Wang said,

Nanjiani is a Pakistan-born aspiring comedian who connects with Gordon after one of his stand-up sets, and it follows their courtship. Nanjiani portrays himself and Zoe Kazan portrays Gordon.

"There is a very strong theme of food throughout the film, and it shows the importance of food in the Pakistani culture," Wang said. "In fact, Kumail is known for serving his audiences food during his one-man show." Ganesh Indian Cuisine is sponsoring the night, Bloomquist said.

"They will offer a special $30 ticket that will include both a food and wine tasting, as well as admission to the film screening," she said.

The dinner will include vegetable biryani, naan bread, lamb samosas, chicken tikka masala and two glasses of wine. The food and wine tasting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and the film's screening will start at 8 p.m.

"There is a limited amount of tickets for the food, so we encourage people to purchase those online in advance," Bloomquist said. "Now, if people want to just watch the movie, they can just buy a regular ticket for $8."

The final film of the weekend is the documentary "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste," Wang said.

"This film addresses the fact that there is billions of dollars of food that is thrown away every day in this country," Wang said.

"Wasted!" follows renowned chefs Massimo Bottura, Dan Barber and Danny Bowien and shows what they are doing in their restaurants to stop wasting food, according to Wang.

"Anthony Bourdain is the executive producer and he says as a chef, there is no room for food waste," she said. "The film tries to change the conversation around food, especially what we do with the bits of food that aren't used in the main course."

After the screening, Lynne Ware Peek, host of KPCW's Mountain Life program, will moderate a panel discussion that will include Wasatch Resource Recovery Sustainability Manager Morgan Bowerman, Green Urban Lunchbox Executive Director Shawn Peterson and Deer Valley Resort's Food and Beverage Director Jodie Rogers,

Bloomquist said volunteers will offer babysitting service during the documentary screening so parents with young children can attend the film.

"The kids who are being babysat will watch another movie in a different room, because we want as many parents and community leaders at the screening as we can," she said.

Bloomquist said she is grateful to work with the Park City Film Series on the Food & Film Weekend.

"Partnering with any nonprofit it town just rises us all up, and as far as food and film go, it's another way to connect our community together," she said. "It's been phenomenal to see the community rally around our cause."

Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.parkcityfilmseries.com.

