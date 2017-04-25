Friends of the Park City Library Memberships | ParkRecord.com

Friends of the Park City Library is accepting new members and current members are welcome to renew their memberships.

Friends of the Park City Library is a nonprofit organization that plans and organizes all the fundraising activities and other events to benefit the library, in addition to offering volunteer opportunities.

All membership fees and fundraising proceeds go directly to enhancing collections and funding projects. Membership and renewal forms are available at the Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave, or online, at squareup.com/store/friends-of-the-park-city-library.

For information, visit parkcitylibrary.org/about/friends-of-the-library.