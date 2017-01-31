Gala is a Sweetheart tradition | ParkRecord.com

February is the month for romance and that includes dancing, dining and even giving to a special cause.

The Park City High School band department has presented its Sweetheart Gala fundraiser that features music, a catered dinner, opportunity drawings and a silent auction for the past 14 years.

This year’s event will be held from 6-11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Tickets are on sale now by visiting pcbands.net.

Premium tickets with seats next to the dance floor are $70. Standard tickets are $60. The proceeds will benefit the Park City High School Band program.

“We try hard to make sure the money raised at this event goes toward expenditures that can be used long term,” Hughes told The Park Record. “It’s is used for equipment and uniforms and things like that.

“Sometimes proceeds from the event have been used to bring in guest artists and clinicians for master classes,” he said.

Hughes and Director of Bands Chris Taylor also have the long-term goal to see the Park City High School Marching Band enter competitions.

“So, money from this gala will absolutely go toward that,” Hughes said. “There would definitely be more equipment purchases and additional staffing to let that happen.”

The Feb. 10 event will feature live music performed by the Park City High School Varsity Jazz Ensemble.

“That’s something that hasn’t changed over the past 14 years,” Hughes said.

The things that have changed, however, are many.

“When the event started, it was hosted at the Yarrow Hotel and Convention Center,” Hughes said. “It was held at the main ballroom and the Yarrow catered dinner and we had a couple of opportunity drawings.”

The proceeds from ticket sales were enough to pay for the Yarrow rental and catering, while the money raised from the opportunity drawing went to the band department.

When the gala moved to St. Mary’s nine years ago, proceeds increased and have since quadrupled for numerous reasons, Hughes said.

“First of all, we’ve been able to reduce our costs by contracting our own caterer,” he said. “Secondly, we’re working with a facility that costs less to rent and it holds more people than the Yarrow.”

The third reason, Hughes said, is the band increased the number of opportunity drawing items at the event. And the silent auction also helps.

“Some of the items for the silent auction include: Rounds of golf at Promontory and Park Meadows, lawn passes for the Park City Institute’s St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights summer concerts, hot air balloon rides, lift tickets from both ski resorts, movie passes and other gift cards and gift certificates,” Hughes said. “Last year, we also took the steps to put the silent auction online, so people didn’t have to be at the event to bid and donate,”

The caterer this year is Utah Celebrations.

“They will provide a meal that will include a salad, fresh Atlantic salmon with mango butter sauce, or grilled chicken with chevre cheese,” Hughes said. “There will be some side dishes and a dessert bar.”

Although the Varsity Jazz Ensemble will perform, the other band students will be on hand to serve food and assist with the drawing and silent auction.

“There are some people in the community who really don’t know the quality of the band programs and how amazing the students are,” Hughes said. “By attending the event you will also interact with all of the band students.

There are currently 219 students in band grades eight through 12 at Treasure Mountain Junior High and Park City High School.

“Those 219 students take well over 300 band classes and 82 of them take two or more band classes,” Hughes said. “If you really want to see some of the positive things that are happening in the schools, come to the gala and see how cool the kids really are.”

The 14th annual Sweetheart Gala, a fundraiser for the Park City High School Band Department, will be held from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road. Tickets range from $60-$70 and can be purchased by visiting pcbands.net.