Get out there and do something with these entertaining events

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Park City Farmer's Market

The Park City Farmer's Market is open from noon to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Canyons cabriolet parking lot. Admission is free. For information, visit their website.

Stepping On: Senior Falls Class

Stepping On — a free, seven-week workshop available to all Summit County residents ages 60 and older— will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Summit County Health Department, 650 Round Valley Drive at Quinn's Junction. Stepping On will help participants identify why they fall and different ways to prevent falls, including strength and balance exercises, home safety check suggestions and a medication review.

MegaMind PubQuiz

MegaMind PubQuiz is held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Park City Brewery, 2720 Rasmussen Road, Suite A1. The cost to play is $5 for a team of five. For information, visit their Facebook page.

Park City Social Dance Club

The Park City Social Dance Club, which operates under the BallroomUtah umbrella, is now holding Wednesday classes at 7:30 p.m. at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, 1388 Center Drive at Kimball Junction. Registration is $70 for individuals and $130 for couples. Registration can be done online, by phone at 435-655-0999 or at the Fieldhouse service desk.

Baby and Me at the Park City Library

The Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., presents free Baby and Me story time every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. This interactive baby lapsit is designed for children from birth to 18 months to encourage early literacy development. Older siblings and children are always welcome. For information, visit their website.

Music and Movement at the Park City Library

The Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., presents music and movement sessions every Wednesday at 11 a.m. This program is designed to engage children and get them excited about music, improve their fine and gross motor skills through movement, and spark their creativity while supporting their early literacy development. For information, visit their website..

Computers Club at Park City Library

The Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., holds free computer classes every Wednesday at 1 p.m. This ongoing course is for beginning computer users who will learn how to use a computer intuitively from the ground up. For information, visit their website.

Crafternoons at the Park City Library

The Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., hosts crafternoons — afternoons devoted to the joys of crafting — every Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. The events are free and open to the public. For information, visit their website.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Park City Film Series: 'She Started It'

The Park City Film Series will present a free screening of Nora Poggi and Insiyah Saeed's "She Started It," not rated, on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave. Following five women over two years as they pitch VCs, build teams, bring products to market, fail and start again, "She Started It" takes viewers on a global roller coaster ride from San Francisco to Mississippi, France and Vietnam. Along the way, it weaves in big-picture perspectives from women like investor Joanne Wilson; White House CTO Megan Smith; GoldieBlox CEO Debbie Sterling; and Ruchi Sanghvi, the first female engineer at Facebook. For information, visit their website.

'Thriller' at the Egyptian Theatre

Odyssey Dance Theatre will present its night of Halloween dance performance "Thriller," Thursday, Sept. 28, to Sunday, Oct. 1; and Wednesday, Oct. 4 to Sunday, Oct. 8 — at the Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St. Curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances will start at 6 p.m. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee on Oct. 7. Tickets range from $23 to $40. For information, visit this website.

Preschool Story Time at the Park City Library

The Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., hosts free Preschool Story Times on Thursdays, from 10-11 a.m. This fun, interactive, early literacy program is designed for children 3 to 6 years of age. For information, visit their website.

Toddler Time at the Park City Library

The Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., hosts free toddler times on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon. The events, designed for children ages 18 months to 3 years old, will include books, music and movement. For information, visit their website..

Park City Book Club

Park City Book Club will meet at 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave. The September and October discussions will be about David Guterson's "Snow Falling on Cedars." To sign up, email Kate Mapp, call 435-615-5602, or visit their website.

Baby Rhyme Time at the Summit County Library

A free baby rhyme time will be held from 10:30-11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute Blvd. The session for ages three months to two years old will feature rhyming, dancing, clapping, twirling and all kinds of early literacy activities. For information, visit their website.

Busy Bee Toddler Time at the Summit County Library

A busy bee toddler time will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute Blvd. The event, for ages two and three, will feature picture books, songs, dancing and fun. For information, visit their website.

Story Time for Tots at the Kimball Art Center

A free story time for tots session will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd. Tots will enjoy a book and learn an art project themed around the story. The sessions are designed for ages three to five, but all ages are welcome. Parents are invited to stay for the fun, because all tots will need adult supervision. For information, visit their website.

Park City Food Tour

The Park City Food Tour will be held from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday on Main Street. Participants will enjoy some of the best restaurants in Park City while learning about Park City's history and culture. Local guides will take participants from restaurant to restaurant and explain the history of Park City's Main Street. Attendees must be 21 and over. For information and cost, visit their website.

Friday, Sept. 29

Park City Gallery Association Monthly Gallery Stroll

The Park City Gallery Association's monthly gallery stroll will run from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, at various galleries in town. For information, visit the association’s website.

Une Petite Nuit at Meyer Gallery

Une Petite Nuit, a celebration of small art, will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, at Meyer Gallery, 305 Main St. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature works — painting, photography, sculpture and mixed media — that measure 16 inches by 16 inches or smaller. The evening will also feature live music and appetizers. For information, visit the gallery’s website.

Vince Neil at The DeJoria Center

Vince Neil, the lead singer of Motley Crue, will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, at The DeJoria Center, 970 S.R. 32 in Kamas. Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased here or here.

Operation Underground Railroad

The Operation Underground Railroad benefit will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, at Stein Eriksen Lodge, 7700 Stein Way. The event will feature appetizers and a presentation by founder Tim Ballard. Tickets are $100 per person or $150 per couple. Underground Railroad is a nonprofit that rescues victims of worldwide human trafficking. To purchase tickets go to this website or call 818-850-6146.

Park City Film Series: 'Step'

The Park City Film Series will continue its 2017-2018 season with Amanda Lipitz's "Step," rated PG, from Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave. Friday's and Saturday's screenings will start at 8 p.m. Sunday's screening will start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $7 for students and senior citizens. "Step" is an enthralling, timely and uplifting documentary about the senior year of a girls’ high-school step dance team unfolding against the background of inner-city Baltimore. As each one tries to become the first in their families to attend college, the girls strive to make their dancing a success while dealing with the social and political unrest in their troubled city. For information, visit their website.

'Thriller' at the Egyptian Theatre

Kimball Clay Open Studio Friday

The public is invited to try their hands at ceramics from 1-5 p.m. every Friday at the Kimball Art Center's clay studio, 1401 Kearns Blvd. The sessions, which cost $10 per person, will cap at six people. All ages are welcome, but adults must accompany youths ages six to 16. Call 435-649-8882 to make a reservation or stop by the Kimball Art Center. For information, visit their website.

Lego Club at the Park City Library

The Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., hosts a Lego Club every Friday at 2 p.m. Club members will build whatever their hearts desire. The club will also offer Duplo sets for younger kids. For information, visit their website.

Lego Builder's Club at The Summit County Library

The Lego Builder's Club will run from 1-3 p.m. every Friday at The Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute Blvd. Young builders are encouraged to drop in anytime. For information, visit their website.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Shannon and Dean Hale at The Park City Library

The Utah Humanities Book Festival will present authors Shannon and Dean Hale at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium. The presentation is free and open to the public. The Hales, whose new book, "The Princess in Black and the Mysterious Play Date," is the latest installment of the "The Princess in Black" series designed for young readers. For information, visit their website.

Park City Film Series: 'Step'

'Thriller' at the Egyptian Theatre

Fox School of Wine's Weekend Wine Series

The Fox School of Wine will start its weekend wine series classes at 6 p.m. every Saturday at the Silver Baron Lodge, Lower Deer Valley, 2880 Deer Valley Drive East. The classes are designed to give both the beginner and the experienced wine lover a glimpse into little known stories, facts and history that make the world of wine so interesting. Locals call it "educational happy hour." Participants must be 21 years old. For information, visit their website.

Nature Walks at the Swaner Preserve

Swaner EcoCenter and Preserve EcoHosts lead weekly nature walks on the Swaner Preserve at 8:30 a.m. every Saturday. Participants will meet at the Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive at Kimball Junction, and embark on an hour-and-a-half excursion and learn about the animals that live on the 1,200-acre preserve. The cost is $5 for nonmembers and free for Swaner EcoCenter members. To register, visit their website.

Climbing Wall at the Swaner EcoCenter

The Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive at Kimball Junction, offers climbing on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-3 p.m. The climbing wall is open to most ages. The EcoCenter will provide the climbing harness, but climbers must wear closed-toe shoes. Climbers under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult to sign a liability waiver. The cost is $5 per climber or free for Swaner EcoCenter members. For information, email them or call 435-649-1767.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Park City Film Series: 'Step'

'Thriller' at the Egyptian Theatre

Swaner's Craft Sunday

A Craft Sunday for all ages will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at the Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive at Kimball Junction. The crafts will be nature-themed. For information, visit their website.

Climbing Wall at the Swaner EcoCenter

The Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive at Kimball Junction, offers climbing on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-3 p.m. The climbing wall is open to most ages. The EcoCenter will provide the climbing harness, but climbers must wear closed-toe shoes. Climbers under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult to sign a liability waiver. The cost is $5 per climber or free for Swaner EcoCenter members. For information, email them or call 435-649-1767.

UPCOMING AND ONGOING

Local Ski Resorts

Park City Mountain and Canyons Village are open. The Park City Mountain Base Area will remain open until Oct. 1. Canyons has reduced operation hours. Go to ParkCityMountain.com or call 435-649-8111 for information.

Deer Valley Resort is closed to prepare for its winter season. For details on the resort's season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000.

Gorgoza Park, located two miles east of Parley's Summit, is closed. For information, call 435-658-2648 or visit their website.

The Utah Olympic Park, 3419 Olympic Parkway at Kimball Junction, is open. For information, visit their website.

The National Ability Center, 1000 Ability Way at Quinn's Junction, offers an array of outdoor activities including horseback riding, aquatics, cycling, archery and sledge hockey for people of all abilities. For information, call 435-649-3991 or visit their website.

Park City Senior Center

The Park City Senior Center, 1361 Woodside Ave., is open for public activities on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Events include bridge, canasta, conversation, billiards and more. Lunch, which is cooked on site, will be served at 1 p.m. A suggested donation of $3 for ages 60 and older and $6 for ages younger than 60 will be accepted. Call 435-649-7261 before 9 a.m. and leave a message to make a lunch reservation.

The enCOURAGEment Through Cancer support group

The enCOURAGEment Through Cancer group will meet at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month, at Mountain Life Church, 7375 N. Silver Creek Rd. The group provides support and encouragement for those journeying through cancer and their primary caregivers. Register for the group here.

Smoking Cessation Classes

Park City Hospital, 900 Round Valley Drive at Quinn's Junction, hosts Valley Behavioral Health's smoking cessation classes every Wednesday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The cost is $15 for supplies. RSVP to the nursing office at 435-649-8347.

Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction

The LiveWell Center will host mindfulness-based stress reduction from 9-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday, from Sept. 19, to Nov. 14, at Park City Hospital, 900 Round Valley Drive at Quinn's Junction. Groups will be led through guided instruction in various mindfulness practices is provided, including sitting and walking meditation, the body scan, gentle yoga and other guided meditations. To register and for information, visit their website.

Bereavement/Grief Support Group at Park City Hospital

Grief can feel very lonely, even when you have loved ones around. Sharing your sorrow with others who have experienced similar losses can help. A drop-in group, hosted by Intermountain Homecare and Hospice, is available at no cost for those experiencing feelings of loss or grief on the first Wednesday of every month from 3-4:30 p.m. at Park City Hospital, 900 Round Valley Drive at Quinn's Junction. For information, call the Homecare office at 435-657-4323.

Life-After-Loss Support Group

Lorie Beiler, a licensed clinical social worker, hosts a life-after-loss support group the third Wednesday of each month at the Summit County Health Department Conference Room, 650 Round Valley Drive at Quinn's Junction. The free sessions run from 4-5:30 p.m. The group, provided by Symbii Home Health and Hospice, gives an understanding of what to expect while grieving, mutual respect and hope for renewal.

Alzheimer's and Related Dementia Support Group

The Alzheimer's Association hosts an Alzheimer's and related dementia caregiver support group at the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute. Blvd., on the third Wednesday of every month from 2-3 p.m. The meeting is free. For information, visit http://www.alz.org/utah.

Free Bus Service

The free bus system operates daily and summer service is in effect. Kimball Junction early morning services start at 7 a.m. at Pinebrook Boulevard at Elk Meadows. Prospector Square peak hours are from 7:30 a.m. to midnight. Kimball Junction West peak service hours run from 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. with 30-minute frequency. Kimball Junction East peak service runs from 7:27 a.m. to 12:25 a.m. with 30-minute frequency. Park Meadows and Thaynes Canyon III peak service runs from 7:30 a.m. to midnight Canyons peak hours are from 7:28 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 40-minute frequency. Empire Pass summer hours are from 7:35 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. For information, visit Park City’s website.

Live music

Wednesday

Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Scott Foster at The Spur, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Cowboy Karaoke atThe Cabin, 9 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 9 p.m.

Park City Limits: Nate Robinson at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

DJ Stario at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Jeff Crosby and DJ Marty Paws at The Cabin, 10 p.m.

Park City Limits: Pixie and The Partygrass Boys at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.

Rage Against the Supremes at The Spur, 10 p.m.

Randy Moser at Park City Brewery Tap Room, 5 p.m.

Saturday