‘Get to Know Your Bees’ at the Swaner EcoCenter | ParkRecord.com

Dr. Joseph Wilson, author and recent TEDxUSU presenter, will give a lecture titled "Get to Know Your Bees in Your Backyard" from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at the Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive at Kimball Junction.

The cost is $5 for the general public and free for Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter members. Registration is required.

To register, visit http://www.swanerecocenter.org/calendar?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D123126406.