Guinness Lounge returns to Flanagan’s during Film Festival Week | ParkRecord.com

The Guinness Lounge at Flanagan’s on Main, 438 Main St., is back with live music for 10 days and 10 nights.

Headliners include Utah’s own Royal Bliss, San Francisco-based The Sextones and more.

A complete schedule is listed below.

Saturday, Jan. 21

3 p.m. — Ten Dollar Pony

4 p.m. — Jennie Gautney

5 p.m. — Morgan Snow

6 p.m. — Slings and Arrows

7 p.m. — Triggers & Slips

8 p.m. — Satsang

9:15 p.m. — Jeff Crosby

11:15 p.m. — Ginger and The Gents

Sunday, Jan 22

9:45 p.m. — Superbubble

Monday, Jan 23

3 p.m. — Rylee McDonald

4 p.m. — Drawing North

5 p.m. — Emiko

6 p.m. — Black Bess/Butchers

7 p.m. — Penrose

8 p.m. — Tim Daniels Band

9:15 p.m. — Telluride Meltdown

11 p.m. — Phoenix Rising

Tuesday, Jan. 24

3 p.m. — Lil Stevie Blunder

4 p.m. — Derek Pritzl

5 p.m. — Shanin Blake

6 p.m. — Greenmont

7 p.m. — Troubled Youths

8 p.m. — Jennie Gautney’s Collection

9 p.m. — Candy’s River House

10:30 p.m. — Rats

Wednesday, Jan. 25

3 p.m. — Ian Crawford

4 p.m. — Night Marcher

5 p.m. — Elizabeth Hareza

6 p.m. — Downright Citizens

7:15 p.m. — The Signal Sound

8:30 p.m. — Rick and The Nightcaps

10 p.m. — Piano vs. Piano

Thursday, Jan. 26

3 p.m. — Ian Crawford

4 p.m. — George C. Nelson III

5 p.m. — Tom and Troll

6 p.m. — Christian Coleman/Blue Zen

7 p.m. — Joyful Whiskey Drivers

8 p.m. — Jennie Gautney’s Collection

9:15 p.m. — Burn Atlas

10:30 p.m. — High Octane

11:45 p.m. — Advent Horizon

Friday, Jan. 27

3 p.m. — Golden Plates

4 p.m. — Ian Crawford

5 p.m. — Sunny Day

6 p.m. — Kapix

7 p.m. — Sun Divide

8:15 p.m. — Simply B

9:30 p.m. — Scenic Byway

11:15 p.m. — Grits Green

Saturday, Jan. 28

3 p.m. — The Departure

4 p.m. — Emanon

5 p.m. — Inside Job

6 p.m. — Tim Hurley

7 p.m. — Sophia Dion

8:15 p.m. — Backyard Revival

9:30 p.m. — Michelle Moonshine

11:15 p.m. — The Sextones

For information, visit http://www.flanagansonmain.com