Here are some highlighted events to check out this week

'The Republic of Nature' with Mark Fiege

Author and historian Mark Fiege will give a presentation titled "The Republic of Nature" at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Swaner EcoCenter, 1250 Center Drive at Kimball Junction. The presentation, titled after his book, is part of the Utah Humanities Book Festival. Although the event is free, registration is required. To register, visit this website.

Park City Farmer's Market

The Park City Farmer's Market is open from noon to 6 p.m. every Wednesday until Oct. 25 at Canyons cabriolet parking lot. Admission is free. For information, visit the Farmer’s Market’s website.

Art Talk: Create with Jimmi Toro

Visual artist Jimmi Toro will give a free art talk from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd. Toro will speak about the progression of art from childhood to adult and will invite the audience to participate in some simple drawing exercises that anyone can do. The event is open to all ages. To RSVP, visit Kimball Art Center’s website.

Open Adventure at the National Ability Center

An open adventure opportunity will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the National Ability Center, 1000 Ability Way at Kimball Junction. The event, a partnership with the Solomon Fund and the Park City Community Foundation, will feature adaptive cycling, archery and a climbing wall. The cost is $5. For information, visit the NAC’s website.

'Line of Descent' at the Eccles Center

Warren Miller Entertainment's 68th film, "Line of Descent," will screen at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, and at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. Both screenings will be at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd. Ticket, are $23 and can be purchased by visiting this website.