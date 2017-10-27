High Country Fly Fishers reels in Kelly G. Glissmeyer for fly-tying and fishing presentation

When the High Country Fly Fishers, the Park City Branch of the environmental nonprofit Trout Unlimited, holds its monthly meetings with special guest speakers, Vice President Dave Allison makes sure they are informative and enjoyable.

"Some of our speakers are destination speakers, like Jeff Currier, who is a global hot shot and fishes all over," Allison told The Park Record. "He catches 300-pound arapaima in Brazil, golden masheers in India and taimen in Mongolia. And while I might never go to Mongolia to fish, it's fun to hear of these trips."

Other speakers are stationed close to Park City.

"We also book local presenters like biologists from Strawberry Reservoir who gives us charts, graphs and figures," Allison said. "So we try to mix things up a bit."

For the next meeting that will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Red Rock Brewery, 1640 W. Redstone Center Drive at Kimball Junction, High Country Fly Fishers will present Kelly G. Glissmeyer.

The event is free and open to the public.

Glissmeyer, the past fly tying editor for the International Federation of Fly Fishers (IFFF) membership publication Flyfisher Magazine, will tie flies from 6-7 p.m., Allison said.

"We'll project him on the big screens in the room while we record what he's doing," Allison said.

After taking a short break at 7 p.m. so Allison and his crew can make announcements, Glissmeyer will give a presentation about "No-Tellum Spring Creek," a secluded fishing place he and his brother discovered while chasing the salmon-fly hatch one year.

"Kelly lives in Rigby, Idaho, and this area he fishes is basically a small-water area with big fish," Allison said.

Glissmeyer started fly-fishing and fly tying 40 years ago, while living in West Yellowstone, Montana.

"This guy ties some pretty amazing stuff," Allison said. "He ties this articulated stone fly that's just off the charts."

In addition, Glissmeyer has been featured in several western fly-pattern books such as

Bruce Staples' "Flies for the Greater Yellowstone Area," and he is also on the Pro Staff of LOOP U.S.A., KAST Gear, Moonlit Flies and Simms, Allison said.

During the event, High Country Fly Fishers will hold an opportunity drawing.

"Some of the items will include a set of cups with our logo on them," Allison said. "The grand prize, however, is a fishing trip for two on 'No-Tellum Spring Creek' that Kelly is donating."

The trip needs to be completed before mid-November this year, depending on the weather, or sometime next year by mid-April.

"The winner is responsible for his own Idaho fishing license and gratuity," Allison said. "The drawing tickets are only $20."

Getting speakers such as Glissmeyer to appear at the High Country Fly Fishers monthly meetings is done by old-fashioned recruiting, Allison said.

"Our secretary Bill Quapp attends the Wasatch Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo in Salt Lake and the East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo and finds these guys," he said. "These expos attract big names from the area — Montana, Wyoming. Washington,

Oregon and California, and he just goes in and talks with everyone."

Allison said he does a little recruiting as well, but Quapp does the lion's share.

High Country Fly Fishers will present renowned fly-tyer Kelly G. Glissmeyer at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, Red Rock Brewery, 1640 W. Redstone Center Drive at Kimball Junction. The event is free and open to the public. For information, contact Dave Allison at 1-561-251-3543.