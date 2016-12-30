Holy Water Buffalo will rock New Year’s Eve | ParkRecord.com

Holy Water Buffalo is ready for New Year’s Eve.

The Wasatch Back blues-rock stalwart will perform its last show of 2016 at O.P. Rockwell on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The doors open at 8 p.m. and Holy Water Buffalo — drummer and lead singer Steven Siggard, bassist Jeff Vanderlinden, keyboardist Zaz McDonald guitarist and lead singer Tommy Brunson and slide guitarist Adam Winarski — will take the stage from 9-10:30 p.m. Closing the evening will be Badfeather who will headline the show.

“I hope Badfeather will finish up the night because they are bad a—,” said Siggard during a Park Record interview. “Even after last call for alcohol, bands can play on Main Street until 2 p.m. and I hope they play until then.”

That said, Siggard is looking forward to his band’s set, which will feature songs from the 2010 self-titled album, as well as selections from the upcoming follow-up “Purple Mountain Majesty.”

“We’ve already been playing some of the songs live to keep them fresh,” Siggard said.

The band came up with the new album’s title during a music festival while hanging out with Casey Hansen, the guitarist for another Heber-based band, Red Dog Revival.

“When we came up with ‘Purple Mountain Majesty,’ we couldn’t help but think how much that almost sounds like an album name,” Siggard said, laughing. “We kept saying it over and over again, and when it came time to start working on the album, we decided to totally go with the title.”

The 13-song “Purple Mountain Majesty” has been a long time coming.

“The band has been in a weird spot when it comes to the new album,” Siggard said. “It’s all recorded and ready to release, but we just don’t want to release it without some additional merchandise.

“We know fans want more than the CD,” he said. “They want hoodies and T-shirts and all the bells and whistles.”

So, Holy Water Buffalo has been raising money with each of their gigs for the past three years to chip away at the cost of those items.

“We’ve been playing as many shows as we can to pay for that stuff,” Siggard said. “We’re getting really close and should be able to release the album next month or early February.”

While playing the gigs with the album’s release in mind, the band has been able to remain in tact because of the musicians’ camaraderie.

“We’re all bros, almost closer than bros, because we do beat each other up and push each other to do better,” Siggard said.

Still, it is a challenge keeping five musicians on the same page.

“Being in a band is like being in a relationship with different girlfriends, but they are all dudes,” Siggard said with another laugh.

Holy Water Buffalo expanded its lineup to five members with the addition of Atlanta transplant Winarski a few months ago.

“I’m not sure how he and Jeff met but Jeff called me and asked if I wanted to jam with him and Adam on day,” Siggard said.

At first, the drummer didn’t want to do it.

“I just wanted the band to rehearse,” he said.

Siggard’s bandmates, however, knew he would change his mind once he heard Adam’s playing.

“So, Tommy and Adam sat down and went through all of our songs and reworked them so they could have something to bring to the table,” Siggard said. “They worked on harmonizing guitar lines and stuff like that.

The first time Siggard jammed with Adam, he knew it was the perfect match.

“I was like, ‘Where have you been all of our lives?’” Siggard said. “Now, he’s like our new little bro. That’s cool because I used to be the youngest guy in the band, and now Adam is.”

Winarski started playing slide after breaking both of his wrists in a construction accident.

“He couldn’t play guitar, but picked up slide through his recovery process,” Siggard said. “And I’m glad he did because the slide has lit a fire under the band. Everything is fresh again, and we have so many options we can explore.”

Siggard is anxious for the band’s fans to see and hear the O.P. Rockwell show.

“It’s an amazing venue,” he said. “They did a really good job with the inside and the sound system is so great.

“A lot of good things are happening with the band,” Siggard said. “I feel we’re ready for a breakthrough.”

Holy Water Buffalo will open for Badfeather at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by visiting http://www.oprockwell.com.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNTslkjtYL4&index=1&list=PLx846UMXUumHmf3vhKoPF7nNX-7lR1Zxx