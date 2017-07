Comedian John DiCrosta will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 14, at the DeJoria Center, 970 N. S.R. 32.

DiCrosta, noted as one of the funniest "Audio-Visual" comedians working today, is known for his dozens of voices, off-beat impressions, topical humor and visual gags. The show is appropriate for ages 21 and older.

For information and tickets, visit http://www.dejoriacenter.com/events.