John McEuen at the Eccles Center | ParkRecord.com

The Park City Institute will present folk and bluegrass icon John McEuen at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

A longtime founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, McEuen will bring his blend of folk, bluegrass and country to the stage in a multi-media show. He delivers that American sound via banjo, mandolin, guitar, piano, lap steel and fiddle.

The Grammy and CMA award-winning singer has shared the stage and recording studio with the likes of Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash as well as Phish and Steve Martin.

Tickets range from $29 to $79 and can be purchased by visiting http://www.ecclescenter.org.