Johnsmith will enlighten and entertain Park City audiences

The singer, songwriter, poet, storyteller and wordsmith know as Johnsmith will give a workshop and perform a concert on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Granger School of Music, 1850 Sidewinder Drive, Suite 315. For information contact Bill McGinnis at 435-640-1791.

The concert, hosted by Living Energy Center, will start at 7 p.m. at Park City Yoga, 1662 Bonanza Drive. There will be a potluck dinner before the concert at 6 p.m., and concert attendees are encouraged to BYOB. RSVPs can be made by emailing livingenergycenter22@gmail.com.

The cost for the workshop is $40 and the cost for the concert is $20. A combo deal for both workshop and concert is $50.

Johnsmith, who was a staff songwriter in Nashville, is a Kerrville New Folk winner, and has been playing music and telling stories for more than 30 years. He has released seven solo CDs and leads musical tours in Ireland where he teaches songwriting.

For information about Johnsmith, visit johnsmithmusic.com.