Kimball Art Center will celebrate the arts at Red Cliff Ranch

Kimball Art Center invites the public to its second Celebration of Arts.

The free event, which will showcase local artists and musicians, will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, at Red Cliff Ranch, 9485 E. Lake Creek Rd. in Heber.

Saturday's schedule will give people, including children and families, the opportunity to enjoy art created by Utah-based artists, local food, live music and arts activities, while Sunday's schedule will focus on art and music, said Lindsie Smith, executive director of the Kimball Art Center.

"As a mother, I think it's incredibly important and fun to have free activities that you can bring kids to," Smith said of Saturday's activities. "In addition to be able to peruse and purchase the art of 25 artists, there are some fun things to do for kids and families."

Gates will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and feature art activities, pony rides and lasso lessons until 4 p.m.

The music, which will start at 11 a.m. and run through 9 p.m., will be performed by Sister Sister, Mary Beth Maziarz, The Naked Waiters, Chris Orrock and The Lazlos, Jagertown, Red Rock Rondo Trio and the Cold Creek Bluegrass Band.

Sunday's schedule will no feature children’s activities, but will focus on art sales and music with Shane Jackman from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to the art sales, the public will get a chance to enter an opportunity drawing for a two-night stay at Montage Beverly Hills or Montage Palmetto Bluff.

Opportunity drawing tickets are $10 each or $40 for five.

Tickets can be purchased any day of the event or online at 54630.blackbaudhosting.com/54630/Celebration-of-the-Arts-Opportunity-Drawing.

Online entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The art on exhibit and for sale will include works by Alli Badell, Ron Butkovich, Erin Berrett, John Collins, Heidi Darley, Sandra Ence, Lucia Heffernan, Lisa Howa, Sarinda Jones/Reflective Art Studio, Susan N. Jarvis Fine Art, Kami Kahler, Jeanne LaRae Fine Art, Mark Maziarz, Jan Massimino, Stacy Phillips, Asia Raine Designs, David Riley, Darla Roberts, Susan Slewing, Douglas Smith, Stephanie Saint-Thomas, TODDSON, Jimmi Toro and Noelle Sharp.

"Celebration of the Arts is being generously hosted at this beautiful ranch thanks to owner Virginia Whitby and her husband Von," Smith said. "Virginia sits on our board and knows and loves many Utah artists, so the solicitation of the artists went through her."

Food will be catered by R & R BBQ and Lori Tolbert Catering.

All of this food will be available for purchase. People can come out and have a picnic, dance, buy some art and enjoy some free activities.

Smith said she hopes to see families with children come for a visit on Saturday.

"Part of our mission at the Kimball Art Center is to make art accessible to kids and adults," she said. "When you have artistic experiences when you are a young child, it instills the appreciation and love of art. It also sparks curiosity and interest in art.

"Kids are sponges and they can soak up so much with the classes, events and exhibits that we bring to their lives."

Although admission to both days is free and open to the public, Smith said organizers would appreciate RSVPs.

"That will help us plan for food and things like that," she said. "As an added bonus, once someone RSVPs, they will be entered into a drawing for one of five $100 gift certificates that you can use to purchase art at the event."

Smith, who became the Kimball Art Center executive director a few weeks ago, said she is happy with her decision to take the job.

"It's been a wild time to start, because it's the start of event season," she said with a laugh. "It's also been really great because I've gotten to know how the staff works together. And I have seen so much support by the community through these events."

Kimball Art Center will host the Celebration of the Arts from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at Red Cliff Ranch, 9485 E. Lake Creek Road. Admission is free. For information, visit http://www.kimballartcenter.org.