Lantern retreat designed to help leaders

Personal crossroads are tricky things, especially if the person going through the crisis is a leader of a company, family or nonprofit organization.

Jeff Shuck and Jennifer Mulholland, the co-founders of Plenty, an organization that offers peer-to-peer sessions to create growth for organizations and individuals, want to help these leaders unlock the potential inside through a retreat called Lantern: Illuminating the Leader's Journey.

The sessions will run from Monday, Oct. 2, to Thursday, Oct. 5, at Heart Space, 4343 S.R. 224, Suite 203.

"Lantern is our retreat for individuals — executives, entrepreneurs, parents, artists, musicians, teachers, nonprofit organization executive directors — anyone who is at a level of inquiry of making a change or are already in transition of tapping into themselves," Mulholland said during a joint Park Record interview with Shuck. "We help them reconnect to what they care about, what their purpose is and what their highest possibility can be, not only in work but also in life."

Lantern brings together people from all over the world who are mostly in the social sector who want to make the world a better place.

"The unique blend of Lantern is really yummy and juicy because there is a variety of people who seek to change and grow in a meaningful way," Mulholland said. "This is one of the many offerings we have to help idealists unlock growth. This is our core mission, and we do that in a variety of ways."

Shuck said the Lantern retreat is different than Plenty's other work because it's about the individual.

"Meridian [the curriculum], which puts people's passions at the heart of their organizational strategy, looks at what you're doing with your team, so a lot of our other work focuses on the community of people you share with in an organization," he said. "The organization can be your business, trade association, board members, volunteers or your family — the people you go through things together."

Since Lantern focuses on the individual, the group, which is known as a pod, is usually made up of people who don't know each other.

"That is so great because there is an interesting dynamic that comes with the pod," Shuck said. "You may think people would be more shy in a group that doesn't know each other, but actually, it helps people open up much more quickly."

In a single pod there may be with a dentist, a retiree, recent college graduate or an entrepreneur.

"On one hand, these people won't know anything about you, but on the flipside, these people will have a ton of things in common with you," Shuck said. "It's trendy to talk about how divisive the world is, but we're not buying that. We see that people want to connect together.

"We have yet to find someone who says they aren't passionate about something," he said. "We have yet to find someone who doesn't care about anyone."

Shuck enjoys seeing different people from different backgrounds get together.

"It makes the world smaller in a fun and wonderful way," he said.

One of the outcomes of Lantern is self-confidence, Mulholland said.

"You see self trust and the slowing down of paying attention to signs around you as well as heightened awareness of yourself and the others," she said. "There is a more in-tuned dance step with the synchronicities that are all around us."

Lantern sessions aren't taught in a classroom setting. They are taught at Heart Space, an open room with comfortable chairs and wooden floors.

"People walk in and see couches and big puffy chairs," Shuck said. "There are no desks. There is no PowerPoint projector, and there is no 30-page binder with lessons."

Shuck says people who participate in Lantern are part of the curriculum.

"Our role is to guide you through a process, and our hope is that we provide a place that is relaxing and calming to people," he said.

The retreat begins with a wine and cheese reception, Mulholland said.

"We introduce the curriculum at that time," she said. "Tuesday and Wednesdays are full days, and we end at half day on Thursday.

The retreat is all interactive.

"We have open space for people to have time to themselves, and we also do outdoor adventures," Mulholland said. "That includes hiking and exploring the beauty of our mountain scape in Park City."

The sessions include healthy foods and a candlelight coaching session by Shuck and Mulholland.

"We'll then conclude in a wonderful ceremony on Thursday afternoon," Mulholland said.

"We don't want to teach so much as we want to show people that there is a different way to learn about who they are," Shuck said. "There are plenty of courses out there that will tell people who to be a leader, but there is no book for that."

Over the past couple of years, Plenty's retreats have motivated and enlightened an array of people from around the world.

"While that's been wonderful for us, we would like to see more local Park City people participate in what we have to offer," Mulholland said. "We have a lot of leaders here, and we would love to help them."

Plenty will host Lantern: Illuminating the Leader's Journey, a retreat for individuals, from Monday, Oct. 2, to Thursday, Oct. 5. To register, visit http://www.plentyconsulting.com/lantern-leadership-retreat. Deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 20. For information, visit http://www.plentyconsulting.com.