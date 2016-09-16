LeAnn Rimes will bring Christmas to Kamas | ParkRecord.com

Break out the tinsel, candy canes and hang your stockings because world renowned Grammy Award-winning vocalist LeAnn Rimes is packing up her sleigh and hitting the road this December for her annual holiday themed tour called, “Today is Christmas Tour 2016.”

The tour will stop at the DeJoria Center in Kamas on Dec. 16.

Tickets and VIP packages are available by visiting www.dejoriacenter.com/events/leann-rimes.

The tour shares a name with LeAnn’s 2015 holiday album, “Today is Christmas,” which was the No.1 New Christmas Music seller in Target Stores countrywide and this year they are bringing it back.

“Today is Christmas” reached Number #2 on Billboard Holiday Album Charts and the first single “Celebrate Me Home,” a duet with Gavin DeGraw, was the No. 2 most played new Christmas track last year.

“With everything that is going on in the world, I think we could all benefit from a little Christmas cheer this year;” says Rimes. “I love being able to celebrate my favorite holiday with all of my fans singing along to Christmas classics and some of my new originals.”

For more information, visit www.leannrimesworld.com.