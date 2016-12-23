Libraries closed for the Holidays | ParkRecord.com

Park City Library Closed

The Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25. The library will reopen on Dec. 26, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.parkcitylibrary.org.

Summit County Libraries Closed

The Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute Blvd., will close on Saturday, Dec. 24, and reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27. All Summit County Library branches — including Coalville and Kamas — will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26. The libraries will open on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

For more information, visit http://www.thesummitcountylibrary.org.