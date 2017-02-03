Library exhibit examines ‘Early Utah Masterpieces’ | ParkRecord.com

One main job of public libraries is to provide free access to information.

People can check out books, magazines, DVDs, CDs and other media.

Another form of information is art. And the Park City Library has opened a new exhibit, “Early Utah Masterpieces,” which will be on display throughout the facility through March 20.

The exhibit features 26 giclee, or fade-resistant, prints of original oils that were painted on canvas, board and masonry by Utah artists, said Kate Mapp, adult services librarian

“There is a lot of work painted by turn-of-the-century artists,” Mapp said while showing the exhibit to The Park Record. “These pieces include landscapes and portraits.”

The exhibit is made possible through a partnership the library has with the Utah Division of Arts & Museums. The partnership ensures an opportunity to promote, exhibit and experience the distinct and vital role visual artists played in Utah’s history.

“The works are part of the Alice Art Collection,” Mapp said.

The Alice Art Collection was named in honor of Alice Merrill Horne, the woman who helped create the United State’s first state arts agency, which is now known as the Utah Arts Council, in 1899.

The exhibit is located throughout the Park City Library with paintings located on the first floor, the second floor and the reading room.

“We installed some art rail to hang some of the works on the first floor to draw visitors to the art,” Mapp said. “While we didn’t have a lot of room to display the art there, we were able to put up three and a plaque that will let people know the other works are upstairs, where the main part of the exhibit is mounted.”

In addition to the exhibit, the library will give away copies of the Utah Arts Council’s book, “Early Utah Masterpieces,” which is about the exhibit.

Included in the book’s back pocket is a children’s book titled “Alice Merrill Horne: 1868-1948,” written by Lola Beatlebrox and illustrated by Anita Crane, both Summit County residents (See accompanying story titled “Biography was a labor of love for Beatlebrox and Crane”).

“Patrons can come get the books while supplies last,” Mapp said.

“Early Utah Masterpieces” is the second library exhibit within the past year made possible by the Park City Library’s partnership with the Utah Division of Arts & Museums.

The other, “Utah Watercolor Society,” exhibited last fall.

“We [also] had a similar exhibition I think six years ago,” Mapp said. “Then we took a hiatus with our remodel. So, it’s great to have the partnership back.”

Exposing the public to art is easy for a library to do.

“The exhibitions we present here are free to the public and this is great because we have people visit all the time, whether they are coming and going from meetings or checking out the new James Patterson book,” Mapp said. “The art gives them another experience to help them appreciate something different.”

Mapp said these types of exhibits also give local artists a chance to show their works.

“We also are happy to be another venue for them to do that,” she said. “In fact, in March, we will open a form, which is essentially a call for artists entries, for art that will be displayed in the library.”

Mapp said she would like to encourage artists to fill out the form that will be up through April 1.

“We will review the applications as a committee that will include [Community Engagement] Librarian Becca Lael, myself and a representative from the Park City Public Art Advisory Board,” Mapp said. “We’re excited to get that going because we have so much space upstairs that we are hoping that we can show more than one artist.”

The application will be open to visual artists who work in the two-dimensional realm.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have facilities to exhibit three-dimensional art, yet,” Mapp said.

For more information about “Early Utah Masterpieces” exhibit at the Park City Library, visit http://www.parkcitylibrary.org.