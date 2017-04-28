Little Naturalist Story Time | ParkRecord.com

A Little Naturalist story time will be from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, May 1, at the Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive at Kimball Junction.

Little Naturalist is the perfect program for 3- to 5-year-olds who are curious about animals, their habitats, the environment,and exploring nature.

The event will feature specially selected nature-themed books, an outdoor exploration session and a craft.

The cost is $2 per participant. Reservations can be made by calling 435-797-8983 or emailing natalie.mchale@usu.org.

For information, visit http://www.swanerecocenter.org.