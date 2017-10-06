Live music and events in Park City for Oct. 7-11
October 6, 2017
Recycle Utah's eighth annual Harvest Festival
Recycle Utah's eighth annual Harvest Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at High Star Ranch, 976 N. S.R. 32, in Kamas. The fundraiser will feature live music, family-friendly activities, food, drinks and pumpkins. Admission is free and open to the public. For information, visit their website or call 435-649-9698.
The Climate Change Presentations
Citizen's Climate Lobby and Park City Interfaith Council will present a two-part education series about climate change at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 15, at Temple Har Shalom, 3700 N. Brookside Court. Both events are free and open to the public. For information, email Judd Werner.
Little Naturalist Story Time
A Little Naturalist Story Time will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, at the Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive. Little Naturalist is a program for three- to five-year-olds who are curious about animals, their habitats, the environment, and exploring nature. The cost is $2 per youth participant. A $15 punch card, which is good for 10 programs, is also available. For information, visit Swaner’s website.
Dumpster Days at Recycle Utah
Dumpster Days will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 9, to Saturday, Oct. 14, at Recycle Utah, 1951 Woodbine Way. A large garbage dumpster and a large green waste dumpster will be available for residential waste and recyclable materials. Volunteers will be available for assistance with large items. No mattresses, refrigeration units of any kind, electronic waste, or other hazardous waste will be accepted in the dumpsters. Electronic waste and other large recyclables can be dropped in recycling bins (fees apply). For information, visit their website.
Friends of the Park City Library Author Luncheon: Jane Perkins
The Friends of the Park City Library Author Luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Deer Valley's Silver Lake Lodge. Jane Perkins, who founded High West Distillery with her husband David and co-wrote the book "The Golden Elixir of the West: Whiskey and the Shaping of America" with renowned Western history author Sherry Monahan, will speak at the event. Tickets are $40. Tickets can be purchased at the Park City Library information desk, 1255 Park Ave. or online.
Live music
Saturday
- Che Zuro at The DeJoria Center, noon
- DJ Fresh One at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
- Lantern by Sea at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m. <li>Live Music at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
- Nate Robinson at Cognition Winery and Bistro, 6 p.m.
- Park City Limits: Michelle Moonshine Trio at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
- Telluride Meltdown at The Spur, 10 p.m.
Sunday
- Mel Sol and DJ Battleship at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 7 p.m.
Monday
- Amanda Johnson at The Spur, 7 p.m.
- Open Mic at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
- Bootleg Sunshine and Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Riley McDonald at The Spur, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
- Alicia Stockman at The Spur, 7 p.m.
- Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Robert Earl Keen at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.
