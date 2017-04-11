 Live music in Park City for April 12 to April 15 | ParkRecord.com

Back to: Entertainment

Live music in Park City for April 12 to April 15

﻿(Tanzi propst/Park Record) O'Shucks at Pinebrook hosts a weekly open jam session at 8 p.m. every Thursday.

Wednesday

  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, 3 p.m.
  • The Bookends at The Spur, 9 p.m.
  • Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Jordan Young at The Corner Store, 3 p.m.
  • Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

    Thursday

  • Above & Beyond with Yotto at Park City Live, 8 p.m.
  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, 3 p.m.
  • Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
  • Lash LaRue at The Corner Store, 3 p.m.
  • Thursday night jam at O'Shucks, Pinebrook, 8 p.m.
  • Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
  • Victor Menegaux at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

    Friday

  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, 3 p.m.
  • Break on Through at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • BroBand at PayDay Deck, 3 p.m.
  • Carlos Emjay at Park City Mountain Transit Center, 3 p.m.
  • Dean Adair at O'Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.
  • DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, 3 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
  • Matty Mo at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Rage Against the Supremes at The Spur, 10 p.m.

    Saturday

  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, 3 p.m.
  • Cade Mower at Park City Mountain Transit Station, 3 p.m.
  • Candy's River House at Canyons Village, 2 p.m.
  • Cory Mon at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • DJ Velvet at PayDay Deck, 3 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
  • Jordan Matthew Young Band at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • Neil Jackson at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Nellie McKay at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m.
  • Please Be Human at Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • Sin City Soul at Canyons Village, 4 p.m.