Live music in Park City for April 12 to April 15 | ParkRecord.com

April 11, 2017

Live music in Park City for April 12 to April 15

April 11, 2017

(Tanzi propst/Park Record)

O'Shucks at Pinebrook hosts a weekly open jam session at 8 p.m. every Thursday.

Wednesday

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, 3 p.m.

The Bookends at The Spur, 9 p.m.

Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Jordan Young at The Corner Store, 3 p.m.

Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Thursday

Above & Beyond with Yotto at Park City Live, 8 p.m.

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, 3 p.m.

Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.

Lash LaRue at The Corner Store, 3 p.m.

Thursday night jam at O'Shucks, Pinebrook, 8 p.m.

Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.

Victor Menegaux at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Friday

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, 3 p.m.

Break on Through at The Cabin, 10 p.m.

BroBand at PayDay Deck, 3 p.m.

Carlos Emjay at Park City Mountain Transit Center, 3 p.m.

Dean Adair at O'Shucks, Pinebrook, 6 p.m.

DJ Velvet at the Umbrella Bar, 3 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.

Matty Mo at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Rage Against the Supremes at The Spur, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, 3 p.m.

Cade Mower at Park City Mountain Transit Station, 3 p.m.

Candy's River House at Canyons Village, 2 p.m.

Cory Mon at The Cabin, 10 p.m.

DJ Velvet at PayDay Deck, 3 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.

Jordan Matthew Young Band at The Spur, 10 p.m.

Neil Jackson at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Nellie McKay at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m.

Please Be Human at Canyons Village, 3 p.m.

Sin City Soul at Canyons Village, 4 p.m.