Live music in Park City for April 15 to April 18 | ParkRecord.com

April 14, 2017 | Follow Entertainment

Live music in Park City for April 15 to April 18

April 14, 2017

Saturday

Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, 3 p.m.

Cade Mower at Park City Mountain Transit Station, 3 p.m.

Candy's River House at Canyons Village, 2 p.m.

Cory Mon at The Cabin, 10 p.m.

DJ Velvet at PayDay Deck, 3 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.

Jordan Matthew Young Band at The Spur, 10 p.m.

Neil Jackson at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Nellie McKay at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m.

Please Be Human at Canyons Village, 3 p.m.

Sin City Soul at Canyons Village, 4 p.m.

Sunday

Badfeather at the Corner Store, 3 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.

The Breakfast Club at Canyons Village, 3 p.m.

The Changing Lanes Experiene at Park City Mountain, 3 p.m.

Monday

Open mic at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Tuesday

Cabin Fever with Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.