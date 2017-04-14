 Live music in Park City for April 15 to April 18 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for April 15 to April 18

Saturday

  • Apres Ski Live Music at Hyatt Centric, 3 p.m.
  • Cade Mower at Park City Mountain Transit Station, 3 p.m.
  • Candy's River House at Canyons Village, 2 p.m.
  • Cory Mon at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • DJ Velvet at PayDay Deck, 3 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at Molly Blooms, 8 p.m.
  • Jordan Matthew Young Band at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • Neil Jackson at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Nellie McKay at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m.
  • Please Be Human at Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • Sin City Soul at Canyons Village, 4 p.m.

    Sunday

  • Badfeather at the Corner Store, 3 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
  • The Breakfast Club at Canyons Village, 3 p.m.
  • The Changing Lanes Experiene at Park City Mountain, 3 p.m.

    Monday

  • Open mic at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

    Tuesday

  • Cabin Fever with Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

    Wednesday

  • Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.