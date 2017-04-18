 Live music in Park City for April 19 to April 22 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for April 19 to April 22

Wednesday

  • Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

    Thursday

  • Fat Paw at The Cabin, 10 p.m.

    Friday

  • DJ Jpan at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Dr. Bob at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • Sounds Like Teen Spirit at The Spur, 10 p.m.

    Saturday

  • Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Honky Blue Tonky at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • Lake Effect at The Spur, 10 p.m.