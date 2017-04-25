 Live music in Park City for April 26 to April 29 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for April 26 to April 29

Wednesday

  • Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Tony Oros at The Spur, 9 p.m.

    Thursday

  • Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 8 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m.
  • Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.

    Friday

  • Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Pixie & The Partygrass Boys at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • Saki Shot at The Cabin, 10 p.m.

    Saturday

  • DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • The Elders at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • Los Hellcaminos at The Spur, 10 p.m.