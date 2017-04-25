Live music in Park City for April 26 to April 29 | ParkRecord.com

PR Back to: Entertainment April 25, 2017 | Follow Entertainment Submit Your News Live music in Park City for April 26 to April 29 PR April 25, 2017 Article Comments () Wednesday Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m. Tony Oros at The Spur, 9 p.m. Thursday Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 8 p.m. Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 8:30 p.m. Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m. Friday Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m. Pixie & The Partygrass Boys at The Spur, 10 p.m. Saki Shot at The Cabin, 10 p.m. Saturday DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m. The Elders at The Cabin, 10 p.m. Los Hellcaminos at The Spur, 10 p.m. Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Stories You May Be Interested In Entertainment for penny pinchers Way We Were: Smashing entertainment MagicSpace Entertainment brings Broadway to Utah Entertainment lawyer pens parent guide for kids in entertainment Trending In: Entertainment Former Prima Ballerina shares her love and knowledge of balletNuzzles & Co. fundraiser ready to start cooking‘Fanny’s Journey’ looks back to dark pastMissoula Children’s Theatre gets kids out of their shells Trending Sitewide With sale, Treasure Mountain Inn enters new eraA change sprouts at Red Barn Trees and LandscapingThe Oakley School announces closing