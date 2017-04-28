Live music in Park City for April 29 to May 3 | ParkRecord.com

PR Back to: Entertainment April 28, 2017 | Follow Entertainment Submit Your News Live music in Park City for April 29 to May 3 PR April 28, 2017 Article Comments () Saturday DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m. The Elders at The Cabin, 10 p.m. Los Hellcaminos at The Spur, 10 p.m. Tony Oros at Prime Steakhouse, 6 p.m. Sunday Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 7 p.m. Tony Oros at Prime Steakhouse, 6 p.m. Monday Carlos Emjay at The Spur, 7 p.m. Open mic at The Cabin, 9 p.m. Tuesday Cabin Fever with Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 9 p.m. Riley McDonald at The Spur, 7 p.m. Wednesday Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m. Scott Foster Duo at The Spur, 7 p.m. Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Stories You May Be Interested In Entertainment for penny pinchers Way We Were: Smashing entertainment MagicSpace Entertainment brings Broadway to Utah Entertainment lawyer pens parent guide for kids in entertainment Trending In: Entertainment Shepherd of the Mountains invites community to a sing-inBret Webster toured the world to capture new imagesHawkins enjoys plein air painting on his HarleyCitizen’s Climate Lobby wants to take audiences to ‘Antarctica’Former Prima Ballerina shares her love and knowledge of ballet Trending Sitewide Sheriff’s Report: nine rescued after hot air balloon strikes live power lineSummit County Attorney Robert Hilder succumbs to cancerGirls’ soccer coach Chip Cook retiresNew Park City school board president chosen after resignationSummit County Library suspects homeless man of sneaking in after-hours