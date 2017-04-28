 Live music in Park City for April 29 to May 3 | ParkRecord.com

Live music in Park City for April 29 to May 3

Saturday

  • DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • The Elders at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • Los Hellcaminos at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • Tony Oros at Prime Steakhouse, 6 p.m.

    Sunday

  • Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Tony Oros at Prime Steakhouse, 6 p.m.

    Monday

  • Carlos Emjay at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Open mic at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

    Tuesday

  • Cabin Fever with Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Riley McDonald at The Spur, 7 p.m.

    Wednesday

  • Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Scott Foster Duo at The Spur, 7 p.m.